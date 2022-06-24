Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker's relationship timeline explored as couple call it quits after 2 years

Supermodel Kendall Jenner and NBA star Devin Booker have put an end to their two-year-old relationship. According to E!News, the couple had "hit a rough patch" and Kendall Jenner had asked Devin Booker for "space and time apart." This, however, might not be a permanent break, and there is a chance of them getting back together, but for the time being, they are split.

The split comes as a surprise, as the couple were recently seen together attending Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Baker's wedding celebrations in Italy. Kendall Jenner, who likes to keep a low-profile when it comes to her dating life, has been linked to Phoenix Suns star player Devin Booker since 2020. The couple only confirmed the rumours on Valentine's Day 2021 by making their relationship Instagram official.

A sneakpeek into Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker's relationship timeline

Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner (Image via Shutterstock)

Rumours of a romantic linkup between the duo began in June 2020, when they went on a road trip together to Sedona, Arizona. A source at the time told People, "they are just friends for now, but you never know with Kendall."

Rumours gained momentum as the two were spotted together on several occasions. The alleged couple were seen having dinner with Kendall Jenner's sister Kylie Jenner at Nobu in Malibu in August 2020. Booker even attended Kim Kardashian's 40th birthday bash in Tahiti. According to Us, "it’s easy because they get along well, and he also gets along great with her family.”

The couple finally made a public announcement of their relationship on Valentine's Day 2021, by posting cute pictures of them together and captioning it with heart emojis. According to People: "Kendall is very happy with Devin." They even took to Instagram to give their fans a glimpse of their perfect relationship on their 1st anniversary in June 2021.

Kendall Jenner took to Instagram to announce her relationship (image via Instagram/@kendalljenner)

In July 2021, Jenner set major girlfriend goals by cheering for her man at the NBA finals. Her Instagram story from the event was captioned "I'm not emotional, you are". The couple took some much-needed downtime and flew off for an intimate vacation to Italy in August 2021. It was also during this time that Kendall met Devin's grandmother for the first time.

On September 15th 2021, Kendall Jenner, in an interview with Jimmy Falon on The Late Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, revealed that Devin has blended himself into her family and that her nieces love him.

"Him and Stormi have an amazing relationship. She has the biggest crush on him and I’m, like, jealous sometimes. I'm like, 'Stop. Can you guys not?"

In November 2021, Booker took to Instagram to wish his lady love on her birthday. He posted a series of photographs with the caption "Most beautiful woman". The Jenners seemed to have given Booker the seal of approval as they let him in on Christmas festivities and traditions, including the personalised gingerbread house that Kris Jenner gifts to each of her six children.

The much-in-love couple made their appearance with another star couple, Justin and Hailey Beiber, at the 2022 Super Bowl in LA.

Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker, Justin Beiber and Hailey Beiber at the LA Superbowl 2022 (images via gettyimages)

In March 2022, Devin spoke to the Wall Street Journal about his relationship with the American reality TV star, and whether it was challenging to date another famous person. He revealed,

"wouldn’t say hard, honestly, I'm enjoying life to the fullest, and that came off my tongue so easily because it wasn't always this way, but I feel like I'm in a good place right now."

The couple's last public appearance together was on 22nd May 2022, when they attended Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Baker's wedding in Italy. The couple were seen smiling, holding hands and dining with near and dear ones.

