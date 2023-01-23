How to pronounce Aire Webster? Meaning explored as Kylie Jenner reveals correct method 

Reality star Kylie Jenner is setting the record straight on the correct way to pronounce her son’s name. The mother-of-two took to Instagram to comment on the same under a fan page. She revealed the new name of her 11-month-old almost a year after she announced that he was not called “Wolf” anymore.

On January 21, the makeup mogul took to Instagram to share a series of images alongside her second child, Aire Webster. She simply wrote “AIRE” with a white heart emoji in the carousel of images.

Kylie Jenner announced the name of her son, Aire on Instagram (Image via kyliejenner/Instagram)

After the name announcement, a fan account with the handle “Kyliesnapchat” asked followers how the baby’s name was pronounced. They wrote online- “Do you think it’s pronounced air or airey?”

As netizens deliberated over the question, Kylie Jenner took to the comment section of the post and cleared matters. She revealed that her son’s name is pronounced as “AIR.” She also attached a red heart emoji.

The reality star revealed the correct way to pronounce the new name (Image via kyliesnapchat/Instagram)

The 25 year old revealed her son's name just a few weeks prior to his first birthday. He will be turning 1 year old on February 2, just a day ahead of his elder sister, Stormi’s fifth birthday.

What does Kylie Jenner’s son’s name mean?

The name has different meanings in various languages. However, it is also the name of a British river. “Aire” is a river in Northern England which begins in the Pennines region and flows towards the south east. The water body then rushes towards the Ouse.

The French meaning of “Aire,” simply means the area on a surface.

Shockingly, the name also has an explicit meaning in Arabic, which left netizens bewildered. Since the name drop, internet users revealed that it translates to “my d*ck” in Arabic. Twitter users were sent into a frenzy after the revelation. A few reactions read:

Moh @DaiMohnds @DailyLoud If only she knew what Aire meant in levant arabic @DailyLoud If only she knew what Aire meant in levant arabic https://t.co/jSPjcIrzgU

mary 𓅓 @martiddies kylie naming her son “aire” the first thing that came to my mind the word ايري in arabic kylie naming her son “aire” the first thing that came to my mind the word ايري in arabic https://t.co/0twjdf4vcV

Zeytswift @zeyzeyspotted kylie named her son "aire" and it means something real nasty in arabic lmaoooo kylie named her son "aire" and it means something real nasty in arabic lmaoooo

Although there are different meanings to the name, it seems like Kylie Jenner and the father of her children, Travis Scott, wanted to name their children after weather. Their first child is named Stormi. This could be the reason why they decided to name their second child, Aire.

Why did Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott change the name of their son?

For those unversed, the parents initially named their son Wolf Webster and the same was put down on his birth certificate as well. However, during a The Kardashians episode, the Kylie Cosmetics founder revealed that Khloe Kardashian was the person who first suggested calling her newborn Wolf. Kylie Jenner went on to add:

“We really didn’t have a name. I just thought it was gonna just come to us when we saw him and it didn’t. So, we just put Wolf Websiter in that moment. Right after I signed the birth certificate, I was like, “what did I just do?””

The mother-of-two revealed in March 2022 that she and Scott had decided to change Wolf’s name because it did not suit him. She revealed on Instagram:

“FYI our sons name isn’t Wolf anymore. We just really didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere.”

It seems like netizens and other celebrities are enjoying the new name Aire. Hailey Bieber, Harry Hudson and SZA were just a few among the many stars who expressed adoration towards the latest announcement.

Poll : 0 votes