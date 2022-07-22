What did Kylie Jenner post on TikTok? Netizens are convinced reality star is getting married 

Kylie Jenner is making headlines again, this time its because fans believe that she is getting married to her long-time on-and-off boyfriend Travis Scott. TikTok users believe that the social media icon will get married soon after she posted two TikTok videos wearing a white cone bra dress.

To further cement their speculations, an alleged Mason Disick account has also made similar claims. On July 21st, an Instagram account, allegedly that of Mason Disick, claimed that Jenner and her sisters were currently celebrating her bridal shower. Mason Disick, for the unversed, is Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's eldest son, making him Kylie Jenner's nephew.

Def Noodles @defnoodles MILDLY INTERESTING: Kylie Jenner got married, according to her TikTok comments section. The speculation started after she posted two TikTok’s wearing a white dress. MILDLY INTERESTING: Kylie Jenner got married, according to her TikTok comments section. The speculation started after she posted two TikTok’s wearing a white dress. https://t.co/CidagWITdu

With over 359 million followers on Instagram, Kylie Jenner's personal and professional life has always been a matter of discussion for devoted fans. The recent TikTok posts have just fueled their curiosity.

Netizens react after Kylie Jenner sparks secret marriage rumors with white dress

Kylie fans are excited after she posted TikTok videos wearing a white dress (image via Inside Kylie Cosmetics Part 1)

On July 21, an Instagram account alleging to be Mason claimed that Kylie was going to get married soon. The account also claimed that Jenner was currently attending her bridal shower with her sisters and said:

“Hey Guys! Mason here, your favorite person LOL! Here’s an update on life. 1.) Have a new Instagram. Make sure to follow me @itsmason818 @PT4.ANGEL. 2) Kylie is getting married and she is currently on her bridal shower that’s why she is the only one wearing white.”

However, Kourtney Kardashian took to Instagram to clarify that her son does not have an Instagram account. She wrote: "So I will spell it out clearly: that it is not Mason on these fake social media accounts talking about our family."

Kylie's fans, however, didn't seem to buy the clarification. They stormed the comments section of the TikTok videos, claiming that Kylie was married.

Jennifer Couture @JenCoutureFl Why Kylie Jenner Sparked Secret Engagement Rumors With White Cone Bra Dress elle.com/culture/celebr… Why Kylie Jenner Sparked Secret Engagement Rumors With White Cone Bra Dress elle.com/culture/celebr…

Fans were quick to note that in the first video posted by Kylie, she was the only one wearing a white dress, while everyone else at the party wore black. One user commented, “It’s giving bride and bridesmaids vibes.”

Fans on social media speculate Kylie Jenner is married (image via TikTok/ KylieJenner)

Another interesting observation that fans pointed out is that she was made to feel special by sitting in the back seat of the car. The business tycoon usually drives on her own during outings.

With no Kardashian-Jenner birthdays or anniversaries coming up, the choice of attire and secret outings has left suspicious fans scouting for answers. While Kylie has not confirmed any marriage rumors, her fans believe something is up.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott relationship explored amidst marriage rumours

Travis Scott and Kylie have two childen together (image via Getty images/Craig Barritt)

The celebrity couple have been dating since 2017. Shortly after they began seeing each other, Kylie's pregnancy rumors started to do the rounds. The pair did not confirm the same until their daughter Stormi was born on February 1, 2018.

The couple had their share of ups and downs as they took a break for a brief period in 2019. It did not last long as they got back together in 2020. In February 2022, the couple welcomed their second child, Wolf.

According to a trusted source, Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner are "super private" when it comes to talking about marriage. However, they have definitely “not ruled it out.”

The source further revealed, “She does like her independence but can’t imagine herself long term with anyone other than Travis.”

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far