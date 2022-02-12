What is Travis Scott’s real name? Wolf Webster meaning explored as Kylie Jenner reveals name of newborn son

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s newborn son has been named Wolf Webster. The former took to Instagram to announce her son’s name on February 11, a few days after the child was born.

The fashion mogul posted a simple black-and-white image displaying her son’s name and a white heart to reveal the moniker. As Scott’s real name is Jacques Bermon Webster II, his newborn son and eldest daughter Stormi use Webster as their last name.

Pop Crave @PopCrave Kylie Jenner reveals the name of her and Travis Scott’s baby boy:



“Wolf Webster 🤍” Kylie Jenner reveals the name of her and Travis Scott’s baby boy: “Wolf Webster 🤍” https://t.co/TMbTxJefJX

Jenner officially announced she was expecting her second child with Scott in September 2021. The following month, a source told People that the pair was spending a lot of time with their daughter, and Stormi was excited to become an older sister.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder started the new year by sharing photos from her maternity shoot and glimpses of her lavish baby shower on social media. Jenner and Scott finally welcomed their son on February 2, 2022, just a day after their daughter Stormi turned four.

Look into the meaning behind the name Wolf Webster

Ever since Kylie Jenner announced her second pregnancy, fans have been speculating the possible name of her child. Although many guessed the makeup mogul welcomed a baby boy even before the official announcement of his birth, the moniker ‘Wolf Webster’ left most fans surprised.

A viral theory from TikTok user @lifeofroryofficial speculated that Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner would name their son “Valentine,” based on his birth month and the time of his arrival before Valentine’s week.

Other people speculated that the child would be named “Angel” as his birth date coincides with the angel number 2-2-22. However, Jenner and Scott decided to choose a unique name for their son, similar to their daughter Stormi.

Chicks in the Office @ChicksInTheOff Of course Kylie Jenner gives birth to her 2nd child on a trendy day Of course Kylie Jenner gives birth to her 2nd child on a trendy day https://t.co/YljmpowsB3

According to NameBerry, the name wolf originates from a German name meaning “traveling wolf.” The site mentioned that it is a commonly used name in the country (pronounced Vulf in German) and in Jewish families. The name is sometimes used as a short form of “Wolfgang.”

Wolf is currently ranked 1,318 on Babycentre’s boy name list. The site noted that it recently increased in popularity and has been popularly used as a middle name in Hollywood.

The Daily Mail also pointed out that some famous people with the name include CNN journalist Wolf Blitzer, British James Bond screenwriter Wolf Mankowitz, and painter Wolf Kahn.

XXL Magazine @XXL Kylie Jenner reveals the name of her and Travis Scott’s second child Kylie Jenner reveals the name of her and Travis Scott’s second child https://t.co/PvZS6xj8lj

More recently, Maximillion Cooper and Eve welcomed their son and named him Wilde Wolf Fife Alexander Somers Cooper. In 2017, Zooey Deschanel and Jacob Pechenik named their son Charlie Wolf.

Lauren Conrad and her husband William Tell also used the same name for their second son in October 2019. Bachelor in Paradise couple Carly Waddell and Evan Bass named their son Charlie Wolf that same year.

Why did Travis Scott change his real name?

Travis Scott’s real name is Jacques Bermon Webster II (Image via Erika Goldring/WireImage)

Travis Scott was born Jacques Bermon Webster II on April 30, 1991, in Houston, Texas. He adopted the stage name “Travis Scott” after establishing a career in the music industry.

Several fans came to know his real name after the birth of his daughter Stormi Webster.

Laura @laursiri I just found out Travis Scott's real name is Jaques and I need to know if Kylie calls him jaques I can't imagine her calling him that I just found out Travis Scott's real name is Jaques and I need to know if Kylie calls him jaques I can't imagine her calling him that

During an old interview with Grantland, Scott shared that his first stage name is a tribute to his favorite uncle, Travis:

"He was like my favorite uncle. My favorite relative. I looked up to him, and that n**** was just smart. Always made good decisions, good business decisions."

The rapper’s last name is also an ode to his uncle’s nickname.

