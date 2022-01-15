Kylie Jenner baby shower: Gender reveal theories explored as fans gush over stunning pictures

Kylie Jenner is set to welcome her second child with rapper Travis Scott and recently celebrated a private baby shower event. The reality star also took to Instagram to share a series of stunning photos from the lavish occasion.

The 24-year-old captioned the pictures with a simple white heart, angel baby, and giraffe emoji. The photoset opened with Kris Jenner and Travis Scott placing a hand over Kylie’s baby bump.

Goss.ie @goss_ie



Other images showed a glimpse of the giraffe-themed event featuring wooden giraffe figures, pink-colored curtains, floating white rose petals, and personalized seating arrangements.

The dinner tables also had customized giraffe statues displaying the names of attendees, including baby daddy Travis Scott. Another section of the event showcased cross-stitch hoops with messages from guests weaved into napkins.

Latayre @latayre Kylie jenner shared her baby shower pictures! 🤍🤍 Kylie jenner shared her baby shower pictures! 🤍🤍 https://t.co/dRkoVz7qI7

Kylie Jenner donned a white full-sleeve dress with matching diamond accessories for the evening and posed alongside her mother Kris Jenner and grandmother Mary Jo Campbell.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder was also seen posing in front of three giraffe statues while cradling her pregnant belly. The model even shared a snap of the luxurious gifts she received from close ones.

The presents included several shopping bags from Tiffany & Co. and even a $5K Dior stroller.

Fans react to Kylie Jenner’s baby shower amid gender reveal speculation

Kylie Jenner with Travis Scott and their daughter Stormi (Image via Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images)

Kylie Jenner definitely left fans amazed with photos of her creative baby shower party. Many people were also convinced that the TV personality subtly revealed the gender of her child through the images.

The abundance of pink and beige shades in the baby shower led some fans to believe the makeup guru was expecting another girl child. One user wrote:

“Definitely another babygirl”

While another enquired:

“Kylie, is that another girl baking?”

However, another group of people mentioned that the giraffe-themed event hinted towards the model having a baby boy:

“I just think it’s a boy from the entire safari theme and whites and yellows."

Meanwhile, one internet sleuth argued:

"There are Tiffany bags everywhere, you know any boys that wear Tiffany?"

Several fans even went on to suggest that Kylie had already welcomed her child and the photos from the baby shower were, in fact, from months ago. One wrote:

“You already had the baby, these photos are months old.”

Another added:

“You aren’t fooling anyone, I know you had the baby already.”

Social media users also took to Twitter to share their theories on Kylie Jenner’s child:

queen_merylstreep @queenmeryls , and I feel like this baby already arrived? Anybody with me? #KylieJenner #baby So @KylieJenner just posted her baby shower photos, and I feel like this baby already arrived? Anybody with me? #baby shower #boy So @KylieJenner just posted her baby shower photos 🍼, and I feel like this baby already arrived? Anybody with me? 💙#KylieJenner #baby #babyshower #boy

✨ Ofelija ✨ @Datsocandy Kylie JENNER waiting a baby boy. Save this tweet Kylie JENNER waiting a baby boy. Save this tweet

smeksyyyyyyy @safmeks If Kylie Jenner names her baby boy Snow, y’all EACH owe me $50 If Kylie Jenner names her baby boy Snow, y’all EACH owe me $50

Momistired @Momistiredtoday 100% Kylie had a girl! If she had a boy the baby shower would’ve been very boy themed bc it’s her first boy. Plus there’s pink curtains in the pic and her belly was sitting up really high! And yes, the baby is already here. #KylieJenner 100% Kylie had a girl! If she had a boy the baby shower would’ve been very boy themed bc it’s her first boy. Plus there’s pink curtains in the pic and her belly was sitting up really high! And yes, the baby is already here. #KylieJenner

smo @happpysmo Plot twist Kylie Jenner already had her baby and it’s a boy Plot twist Kylie Jenner already had her baby and it’s a boy

Keltz @thekelseyjay Had a dream last night that I went to @KylieJenner ’s house and we took down the Christmas Trees while taking care of her new baby boy. 🥰 Had a dream last night that I went to @KylieJenner’s house and we took down the Christmas Trees while taking care of her new baby boy. 🥰

Mary @Maryth3stallion 🦋 Congratulations to @KylieJenner on the birth of her baby boy Congratulations to @KylieJenner on the birth of her baby boy 💙💙💙🦋

2022 Predictions @my22predictions Kylie Jenner will have a baby boy! Kylie Jenner will have a baby boy!

“ 🤍 @futurenostaIgya if kylie jenner’s baby is a girl, it’s gonna be called summer, bookmark this if kylie jenner’s baby is a girl, it’s gonna be called summer, bookmark this

🪐caoimhe✨ @lilcaoimhe kylie Jenner new baby? I think girl kylie Jenner new baby? I think girl

Kylie announced her second pregnancy in September 2021. The KUWTK alum shared an adorable video montage on Instagram documenting her visit to the hospital, as well as her sonogram reports.

The model also flaunted her baby bump in the video while posing with beau Travis Scott and their first child Stormi Webster. The reality star’s possible due date was scheduled for early 2022.

