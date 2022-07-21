"This is a publicity stunt": Kylie Jenner shares TikTok of shopping at Target amid private jet controversy, sparks backlash online 

Kylie Jenner took the Kardashian babies on a shopping spree at Target, but netizens felt it was a "publicity stunt" to make her look more relatable to followers. This comes shortly after the makeup mogul was recently slammed for taking a 17-minute private jet flight, which could have easily been covered in a 45-minute drive.
People were unimpressed when the mother-of-two uploaded a video of her Target visit on Monday, July 18. It was uploaded to Jenner's TikTok account with the caption:
"surprise target trip with my girls."
Instagram account @defnoodles shared the TikTok on the social media platform, where it garnered tremendous backlash. Insta-user IyIaxw called out the video, which she deemed to be a "publicity stunt."
At the time of writing this story, the video had 3.2 million likes on TikTok.
What exactly can we see in Kylie Jenner's video?
The video features Kylie's daughter Stormi and her nieces Chicago and True, accompanying her on the shopping spree. While the kids are riding in the cart, Jenner asks them, "Where are we going girls?", to which the kids reply "Target."
The media mogul joked about needing bowls, before cutting to clips of the kids looking at dolls in the toy section.
Internet users criticized Kylie Jenner of trying to "cosplay" a normal person
Netizens on Twitter called out the celebrity-mom for trying to pretend to be like the working class and compared her to Marie Antoinette playing peasant.
An Instagram user also pointed out that Target was one of the top polluting companies in the world, thereby implying that in her attempts to come across as middle class, Kylie was continuing to contribute to climate problems, which was also why her recent private-jet flight was slammed.
Another user questioned if she took her jet to Target. A third user added that Kylie Jenner was trying to deflect the private jet controversy. Someone also accused her of using her children for clout.
Twitter users did their fair share of slamming, with people wondering if she booked the entire store to film her TikTok.
Some even questioned why the almost-billionaire was getting praise from her followers for taking her kid to Target.
One user also joked that Target did not stock the brands that Jenner is accustomed to.
Kylie Jenner recently took a private jet for a 17-minute ride
The celebrity mom received major criticism for boasting about traveling on a private jet when she posted a picture with her partner Travis Scott, with the caption:
"You wanna take mine or yours?"
The picture featured the couple hugging between two private jets. It was later rumored that the pair took a three minute ride, earning massive backlash from internet users for not being climate conscious and adding to carbon emissions.
Later, Twitter account @CelebJets posted an image of Jenner’s plane route. The duo traveled from Camarillo, California, to Van Nuys, California, which is supposed to be a 17-minute journey by jet and only a 45-minute journey by car, thereby intensifying the backlash.
The influencer eventually closed the comment option on the post featuring the private jets.
However, that didn't stop netizens from hurling criticism at the makeup mogul. They complained that while they were using paper straws everywhere for the betterment of the environment, celebrities were ignorant and adding to the problem through their exuberant lifestyle.