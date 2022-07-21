"This is a publicity stunt": Kylie Jenner shares TikTok of shopping at Target amid private jet controversy, sparks backlash online 

Kylie Jenner took the Kardashian babies on a shopping spree at Target, but netizens felt it was a "publicity stunt" to make her look more relatable to followers. This comes shortly after the makeup mogul was recently slammed for taking a 17-minute private jet flight, which could have easily been covered in a 45-minute drive.

People were unimpressed when the mother-of-two uploaded a video of her Target visit on Monday, July 18. It was uploaded to Jenner's TikTok account with the caption:

"surprise target trip with my girls."

Instagram account @defnoodles shared the TikTok on the social media platform, where it garnered tremendous backlash. Insta-user IyIaxw called out the video, which she deemed to be a "publicity stunt."

Screenshot of lylaxw comment (Imge via @defnoodle/Instagram)

At the time of writing this story, the video had 3.2 million likes on TikTok.

What exactly can we see in Kylie Jenner's video?

The video features Kylie's daughter Stormi and her nieces Chicago and True, accompanying her on the shopping spree. While the kids are riding in the cart, Jenner asks them, "Where are we going girls?", to which the kids reply "Target."

The media mogul joked about needing bowls, before cutting to clips of the kids looking at dolls in the toy section.

Internet users criticized Kylie Jenner of trying to "cosplay" a normal person

Netizens on Twitter called out the celebrity-mom for trying to pretend to be like the working class and compared her to Marie Antoinette playing peasant.

Melissa @MissyMarandola going to target and the grocery store while using her private jet to fly THREE MINUTES is so criminal Kylie Jenner cosplaying as a normal overworked underpaid person bygoing to target and the grocery storewhile using her private jet to fly THREE MINUTES is so criminal Kylie Jenner cosplaying as a normal overworked underpaid person by ✨going to target and the grocery store✨ while using her private jet to fly THREE MINUTES is so criminal

ahs @b00tyeater69_ kylie jenner going to target gives Marie Antoinette playing peasant. kylie jenner going to target gives Marie Antoinette playing peasant.

alista⁷ :) @MLGflower



playing middle class simulator?

kylie jenner posted a tiktok of her and her kids in target and the comments goingplaying middle class simulator? kylie jenner posted a tiktok of her and her kids in target and the comments goingplaying middle class simulator?😂

An Instagram user also pointed out that Target was one of the top polluting companies in the world, thereby implying that in her attempts to come across as middle class, Kylie was continuing to contribute to climate problems, which was also why her recent private-jet flight was slammed.

Another user questioned if she took her jet to Target. A third user added that Kylie Jenner was trying to deflect the private jet controversy. Someone also accused her of using her children for clout.

Instagram users slam the Kardashian alum (Image via Defnoodles/Instagram)

Twitter users did their fair share of slamming, with people wondering if she booked the entire store to film her TikTok.

Nicole Khumalo 🌟 @her_khumalo I bet Kylie Jenner took a flight to Target I bet Kylie Jenner took a flight to Target https://t.co/ppKaszPu93

miranda mckingsby @laffmytitsoff Honestly Kylie Jenner is so boring… I think she and her wealth have hit their peak and at this point it’s out of fashion… When was the last time you went into an empty target? … Renting out a full target just so you can shop how your customers shop. She’s lame Honestly Kylie Jenner is so boring… I think she and her wealth have hit their peak and at this point it’s out of fashion… When was the last time you went into an empty target? … Renting out a full target just so you can shop how your customers shop. She’s lame

- @festiveskeletor @KylieJenner you probably rented out the target so you can make this tik tok, you spoiled brat lmfao @KylieJenner you probably rented out the target so you can make this tik tok, you spoiled brat lmfao

Some even questioned why the almost-billionaire was getting praise from her followers for taking her kid to Target.

j0rdy! @jogurt98 kylies pr team sending her to target with her children to gain positive public opinion again is so meeehh lmao! who thought of that?? @KylieJenner kylies pr team sending her to target with her children to gain positive public opinion again is so meeehh lmao! who thought of that?? @KylieJenner

paris @J0GIAS kylie jenner took her kids to target and the comments are like “omg she’s the best mom” 🤨🤨 kylie jenner took her kids to target and the comments are like “omg she’s the best mom” 🤨🤨

One user also joked that Target did not stock the brands that Jenner is accustomed to.

Kylie Jenner recently took a private jet for a 17-minute ride

The celebrity mom received major criticism for boasting about traveling on a private jet when she posted a picture with her partner Travis Scott, with the caption:

"You wanna take mine or yours?"

The picture featured the couple hugging between two private jets. It was later rumored that the pair took a three minute ride, earning massive backlash from internet users for not being climate conscious and adding to carbon emissions.

🎟🎭 @EarthAangel333 Not @KylieJenner limiting the comments after people call her out for contributing to the #climate emergency and bragging about which private jet to take 🙃 #Instagram Not @KylieJenner limiting the comments after people call her out for contributing to the #climate emergency and bragging about which private jet to take 🙃 #Instagram https://t.co/ckMRwmI3jT

Later, Twitter account @CelebJets posted an image of Jenner’s plane route. The duo traveled from Camarillo, California, to Van Nuys, California, which is supposed to be a 17-minute journey by jet and only a 45-minute journey by car, thereby intensifying the backlash.

The influencer eventually closed the comment option on the post featuring the private jets.

However, that didn't stop netizens from hurling criticism at the makeup mogul. They complained that while they were using paper straws everywhere for the betterment of the environment, celebrities were ignorant and adding to the problem through their exuberant lifestyle.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far