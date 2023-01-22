Aire meaning in Arabic trends as Kylie Jenner baby name announcement sparks hilarious reactions  

Kylie Jenner took to Instagram to officially introduce her and Travis Scott’s son to the world by sharing a series of photos. She also revealed that her son has been named “Aire” and used his name as the caption of the post.

A source later confirmed to People that the name means “Lion of God.” Kris Jenner also commented on Kylie’s post and said:

“I love you Aire Webster.”

Kylie welcomed her second child with Scott in February 2022 and initially named him Wolf Jacques. However, the following month, the model said that her son’s name “isn’t Wolf anymore.” She further wrote:

“We just really didn't feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere.”

The Kylie Cosmetics founder also spoke about her son’s name during an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden last September. At the time, she said:

“We haven’t officially legally changed the name. His name is still Wolf. His passport’s Wolf, but that isn’t gonna be his name. We’re just waiting.”

During a November 2022 episode of The Kardashians, Kylie shared another public update about her son’s name and said:

“My baby’s name is still Wolf. I’ll let you guys know when I change it. Maybe I’ll tell you guys in Season 3.”

Caitlyn Jenner also spoke about the name change involving Kylie and Scott’s son during an interview with People at Steven Tyler's Janie's Fund event:

“Those are her decisions to make. I learned a long time ago don't put your two cents in, I go with whatever they come up with. But now she has Knight, and I like that, with a K, like a knight in shining armor. I like that.”

She continued:

“I've spent 34 years carpooling. I've changed 10 million diapers over my lifespan. It's so great when you have grandchildren, because you just pick them up and hand them back. They got a dirty diaper, it's yours.”

While fans of Kylie Jenner expressed their excitement over the official name revelation of her son, some social media users shared that the name “Aire” translates to “my d*ck” in Arabic. The revelation went viral online and sparked hilarious reactions on social media.

Twitter reacts to the Arabic meaning of Kylie Jenner’s son’s name

Arabic meaning of Kylie Jenner's son's name sparked hilarious reactions online (Image via Getty Images)

Kylie Jenner recently did her son’s face reveal on Instagram and shared that she has named him as “Aire” after changing his initial name “Wolf Jacques.”

While fans sent their wishes to the 11-month-old, some shared that the name “Aire” translates to “my p*nis” in Arabic.

Following the revelation, several fans took to Twitter to react to the child’s name with funny remarks and hilarious memes:

As reactions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if Kylie Jenner will respond to the Arabic meaning of her son’s name. The KUWTK alum is yet to mention if her son's middle name will remain “Jacques” or be changed to something new in the days to come.

