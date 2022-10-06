What did Kylie Jenner name her son? Baby name theory explored as trademark claim goes viral

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott welcomed a baby boy in February 2022, but have yet to reveal his name. The couple had initially named their son Wolf Webster, but have since changed the name. When asked about it on the most recent episode of The Kardashians, Jenner opened up about why she changed the name-but chose not to reveal the new name.

This caused speculation over TikTok, with a host of users coming up with theories on what the name could be, with evidence to back them up.

On February 11, Kylie Jenner disclosed her son's name on Instagram. "WOLF WEBSTER," she wrote with a white heart emoji. But over a month later, she took to Instagram again to inform her 371 million followers that their son was no longer named Wolf. She said:

"We just really didn't feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf eveywhere."

In season 20 episode 14 of Keeping Up With The Kardashians titled The Final Curtain Part 2, the makeup magnate told her mother Kris Jenner that she was not going to reveal the name yet because "God forbid I change it again." She went on to say,

"It hasn't been changed legally yet, Travis still changes it a few times."

The billionaire went on to explain how she felt pressured into settling on a name and that the name Wolf was suggested by her older sister, Khloe Kardashian.

Although Jenner seemed unfazed by the situation, calling it "part of his [her son's] story," TikTokers couldn't help but speculate on the name, with theories going viral on the platform.

TikTok user theorizes over Kylie Jenner's son's name

TikTok user @juulsxoxo stumbled upon some information that might reveal Jenner's baby boy's name. The video, which has garnered over 4.2 million views, starts with Juuls saying,

"Did I just crack the code for Kylie Jenner's baby name?"

She explained how she found out that the star had had her other child, Stormi's name trademarked. Immediately after, she found the name Kristan trademarked by the reality star as well. She debates,

"Yes, that is Kylie's middle name, but this was filed 13 days after her baby was born."

Juuls further pointed out a trademark filing for the name "Kristan Wolf Enterprises." This trademark lists goods and services such as toys, action figures, and doll accessories. All the filings were made under the same attorney of record, Jennifer Ko Craft. According to the TikToker, Kylie Jenner's newborn baby's name might be Kristan.

Fans have also speculated that Kylie Jenner changed her son's name because of another influencer, Tammy Hembrow, who had already called her son by the same name.

This is not an official name reveal, as Kylie herself has yet to announce the name, but netizens have speculated and arrived at some substantial theories using records available to the public.

