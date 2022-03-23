From Tyga to Wolf: The Tammy Hembrow and Kylie Jenner drama explained 

Netizens have assumed that beauty mogul Kylie Jenner changed her son Wolf’s name after a fallout with her former friend Tammy Hembrow. The latter was accused of throwing shade at the reality star last month after commenting that the mother of two copied Hembrow’s son’s name Wolf.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum shares two children with rapper Travis Scott. Kylie Jenner announced the name change on her Instagram story, writing:

“FYI our sons name isn’t Wolf anymore. We just really didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere.”

Kylie Jenner announces that her son is not called 'Wolf' anymore (Image via kyliejenner/Instagram)

Netizens speculate that the 24-year-old decided to change her son’s name because her former friend Hembrow’s six-year-old son is Wolf Hawkins. This must-have played a role in the reality star renaming her child.

Tammy Hembrow throw’s shade at Kylie Jenner

When Kylie Jenner announced that her second child was named Wolf, many flooded Tammy Hembrow’s social media comment sections asking the influencer whether Kylie Jenner named her child after Hembrow’s son.

Taking a dig at Kylie Jenner, the 27-year-old mother uploaded a post on Instagram after Jenner announced that her son’s name was Wolf. The caption read “My Wolf.”

Hembrow and Kylie Jenner cut ties in 2019 after the latter unfollowed the influencer on Instagram. This comes after speculations that Hembrow was involved with Jenner’s ex Tyga. Prior to the stars calling it quits on their friendship, the Australian social media content creator made headlines in 2018 for collapsing on the dancefloor during Jenner’s 21st birthday party.

Hembrow was also close with Jenner’s sisters. The former worked as a model with Khloe Kardashian for her clothing brand Good American.

Though followers of the Kar-Jenner family have speculated that Kylie Jenner changed her son’s name for the aforementioned reason, the rumor has not been confirmed. Kylie Jenner gave birth to her second child, formally known as Wolf, on February 2, 2022. Her first child, Stormi Webster, whom she shares with Scott, was born on February 1, 2018.

Tammy Hembrow has two children, Wolf and Saskia, who are 6 and 5 years old. The Saski Collection founder has sole custody of the children, whom she shares with her ex-fiancé Reece Hawkins. She is currently expecting her third child with a fiancé and professional Ironman, Matt Poole. The couple is expecting a girl.

The Tammy Hembrow Fitness founder took a dig at Kylie Jenner on TikTok. She responded to a comment where fans were speculating on the name of her unborn baby. She replied by saying, “actually liking the name Stormi at the moment,” referencing Stormi Webster.

Tammy Hembrow throws shade at Kylie Jenner (Image via TikTok)

This is not the first time Kylie Jenner has changed her child's name. She changed her daughter’s spelling from ‘Stormie’ to ‘Stormi’ after she was born.

Edited by Srijan Sen