"It's just careless and disrespectful": Kylie Jenner slams reports about rekindling romance with Travis Scott and being in an "open relationship" 

Kylie Jenner has reacted to reports about her and Travis Scott being in an open relationship.

The youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan and rapper Travis Scott officially became a couple in 2017 after dating speculations from Coachella. In 2018, the couple welcomed their first child Stormi Webster.

After being on and off until 2019, they officially called it quits and remained coparents.

Also read: 5 of Addison Rae's most viral TikToks

Kylie reacts via Twitter

An online article by the Daily Mail claimed that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were allegedly seen by TMZ being 'cozy together'. TMZ then stated that they tried to ask the duo for a statement through their representatives but received no answer.

Kylie eventually gave the media an answer, seemingly annoyed at them for creating the rumors.

The Instagram influencer took to Twitter to express her frustration towards the rumors of an "open relationship" between her and Travis, stating that they weren't true.

you guys really just make up anything. pic.twitter.com/Q0LPxgiRGg — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) May 21, 2021

Kylie Jenner also stated that it was disrespectful and careless to create a narrative "without knowing what's true."

i’m not discrediting anyone who is in an open relationship but it’s just careless and disrespectful to throw this narrative out there without knowing what’s true. — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) May 21, 2021

As many of her fans watch TMZ for celebrity news, Kylie discredited them by replying to a tweet, saying she saw their article about her as well.

i just saw this but yes tmz too lol https://t.co/qtuaoDHADd — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) May 21, 2021

Also read: "I'm so f*cking tired of the media": Logan Paul responds to turtle driving backlash against him and brother Jake Paul

Fans agree with Kylie Jenner

Kylie's fans took to Twitter to express their frustration against the Daily Mail. Many agreed with the influencer that the media created the narrative out of thin air.

😭🤣🤣anything for the attention — Alia (@a1bxby_xx) May 21, 2021

don’t they always🙄 — katie (@onelovesarianaa) May 21, 2021

Literally. like so weird — Ethan (@bickenheadd) May 21, 2021

Shut it all DOWN — YZY (@yeezydotcom) May 21, 2021

CALL THEM OUT YES KYLIE — Gray (@khloeokurrr) May 21, 2021

When don’t they. — Deandric “World Famous” Potts ➐ (@deandric_) May 21, 2021

Facts 💯💯💯 Kylie didn’t come to play lol — Kelsey ♓︎ (@itsbribri_) May 21, 2021

They bored sis!! — albert (@lmaoXal) May 21, 2021

ikr the media is making things up so many times and its so annoying — v (@khlokhlopuffs) May 21, 2021

Baby you’re true fans know what is true and what is not (: — Nicolet91 ; Z #OurSong (@iDFENCELESS28) May 21, 2021

Travis has yet to respond to the rumors. The public was surprised to see Kylie Jenner respond to the media, as she usually waits and replies through a representative.

Also read: Mike Majlak slams Trisha Paytas over tweet about his pros/cons list; gets called out by Twitter