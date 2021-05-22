"It's just careless and disrespectful": Kylie Jenner slams reports about rekindling romance with Travis Scott and being in an "open relationship" 

Kylie Jenner has reacted to reports about her and Travis Scott being in an open relationship.
The youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan and rapper Travis Scott officially became a couple in 2017 after dating speculations from Coachella. In 2018, the couple welcomed their first child Stormi Webster.
After being on and off until 2019, they officially called it quits and remained coparents.
Also read: 5 of Addison Rae's most viral TikToks
Kylie reacts via Twitter
An online article by the Daily Mail claimed that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were allegedly seen by TMZ being 'cozy together'. TMZ then stated that they tried to ask the duo for a statement through their representatives but received no answer.
Kylie eventually gave the media an answer, seemingly annoyed at them for creating the rumors.
The Instagram influencer took to Twitter to express her frustration towards the rumors of an "open relationship" between her and Travis, stating that they weren't true.
Kylie Jenner also stated that it was disrespectful and careless to create a narrative "without knowing what's true."
As many of her fans watch TMZ for celebrity news, Kylie discredited them by replying to a tweet, saying she saw their article about her as well.
Also read: "I'm so f*cking tired of the media": Logan Paul responds to turtle driving backlash against him and brother Jake Paul
Fans agree with Kylie Jenner
Kylie's fans took to Twitter to express their frustration against the Daily Mail. Many agreed with the influencer that the media created the narrative out of thin air.
Travis has yet to respond to the rumors. The public was surprised to see Kylie Jenner respond to the media, as she usually waits and replies through a representative.
Also read: Mike Majlak slams Trisha Paytas over tweet about his pros/cons list; gets called out by Twitter