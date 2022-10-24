On February 2, 2022, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott welcomed their second child. On one of the recent episodes of The Kardashians, the 25-year-old businesswoman opened up about her postpartum struggles in front of her elder sister, Kendall Jenner.

The recent episode was filmed two months after Kylie gave birth to her second baby. In a candid conversation, Kylie Jenner revealed how she was crying every other day due to the "baby blues." Here's what Kylie said in the latest episode:

"I cried nonstop, all day, for the first three weeks. It's the baby blues, then it goes away. I had it with Stormi, too. I cried for like, three weeks, every day, to the point where I'd be laying in bed."

In what turned out to be a pretty intimate chat, Kylie revealed that she had been feeling comparatively better (at the time of filming). Furthermore, she revealed that she read about the postpartum condition online and how her mental state improved with time:

"I'm not a doctor, but I read on Google and they call it the baby blues. It doesn't last past six weeks, and after about six weeks, I did start to feel better. But I definitely had a case of the blues."

The billionaire continued:

"I don't have bad days with my body, I have bad days mentally and I need my first night out."

The Kardashians star also went on to talk about the Vegas trip that she'd planned, which she later canceled, and her body after having two kids. She even claimed to be feeling good about her body as she still loved it and embraced it.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott changed their baby boy's name

For the unversed, Kylie Jenner and her rapper-partner Travis Scott named their baby boy Wolf Webster. However, a few days later, they changed his name, and the new name is yet to be revealed. Kylie, who is the second most-followed celebrity on Instagram, took to the platform to talk about changing her son's name:

"We just really didn't feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere."

However, the couple refrained from revealing their baby boy's name out of fear of changing it again. The makeup magnate and her boyfriend's first child, Stormi Webster, was born on February 1, 2018. Kylie Jenner is dating Travis Scott since 2017.

