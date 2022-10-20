The Kardashians Season 2 Episode 5: Kendall Jenner addresses misconceptions about being a "mean girl" and more

The Kardashians Season 2 aired a brand new episode on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at 12:01 am ET on Hulu. The episode saw the Kardashian-Jenner family navigate personal relationships and professional commitments. While some of the ladies took a break, others focused on finding their own selves and building their brand.

On this week's episode of The Kardashians, Kendall Jenner shed people's misconceptions about her being a "mean girl," and opened up about her anxiety with crowds. She spoke about how, while on a professional trip to Las Vegas, she experienced huge crowds, which instilled fear in her.

She explained that crowds always get "out of hand" when it comes to their family.

Itsme_tess02 @ItsmeTess02 Tonight's #TheKardashians episode was amazing!! I can relate myself a LOT with Kendall..in many & many ways, I'm loving to see her appearing more this season. Also, loved to see more of Miami's trip, seeing Khloé being happy, Kim..it was beautiful 🤍 can't wait for next week. Tonight's #TheKardashians episode was amazing!! I can relate myself a LOT with Kendall..in many & many ways, I'm loving to see her appearing more this season. Also, loved to see more of Miami's trip, seeing Khloé being happy, Kim..it was beautiful 🤍 can't wait for next week.

The official synopsis of the latest episode is as follows:

"Kris undergoes hip surgery and begins her road to recovery while Khloé and Kim embark on a much-needed girls trip to Miami. Kendall invites Kylie to an event in Las Vegas and faces her fears."

The Kardashians: Kendall Jenner opens up about her concerns

Being in the public eye certainly exposes celebrities to a lot of criticism and Kendall Jenner can attest to that. On this week's episode of The Kardashians, the star opened up about her anxiety when it comes to facing huge crowds. She also addressed how she is often misunderstood to be a "mean girl."

In a confessional on the Hulu show, Kendall said:

"Anything I do gets hate...I could be walking down the street doing absolutely nothing and somebody always has something bad to say."

The 818 Tequila founder further explained that although she is seen as a public figure, it still hurts when her character gets attacked. Continuing, she addressed people's misconceptions about her:

"I think the one that hurts the most is that people think I'm a mean girl...Cause that's just not the case. It can be upsetting when someone is questioning your character. And if only people knew me."

Kendall further explained that she found her Las Vegas trip to be extremely overwhelming, but also confessed to "craving the complete opposite" situation. The Kardashians star, for her part, described her perfect life as wanting to be on "a farm in Wyoming with a ton of animals."

Later on in The Kardashians episode, Kendall reflected on the troubled friendships she had back when they were shooting their E! flagship show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians. She said:

"When it comes to like friends being on the show, it went back a really long time to when I was in middle school and the show had just started and like friends at school were a little sus. They just wanted to come over to be on it, or something like that. So my walls went up."

Kendall continued:

"I also just get uncomfortable. I never want to be like, "Hey do you want to come be on my show?" Like, I don't know. It just was, like, always kind of weird for me, but now I think I've gotten a lot more comfortable with it."

The Kardashians star has always been open about her struggles with anxiety and the fame that she was a part of, just by being in the family.

Previously, during a September 12 episode of On Purpose with Jay Shetty, Kendall addressed the false narratives surrounding her family. She said:

"It can feel really unfair because that is not who I am. That can really get to me sometimes and that really sucks. But then looking at myself in the mirror and being like I know who I am, so why does anything else matter?"

Fans react to Kendall's candid chat

Those who watched the episode took to social media to send the star some much-needed support. Check out what they said:

DRINK WATER❄️❄️❄️❄️ @bravomfbravo1 🏽 🏽 definitely gave me sm nostalgia to the early seasons especially the Miami spin-offs Kendall opened a lot more! Can’t wait for next week ! Such a great episode tonight🏽 definitely gave me sm nostalgia to the early seasons especially the Miami spin-offsKendall opened a lot more! Can’t wait for next week ! #TheKardashians Such a great episode tonight👏🏽👏🏽 definitely gave me sm nostalgia to the early seasons especially the Miami spin-offs😂 Kendall opened a lot more! Can’t wait for next week ! #TheKardashians

ٰ @kiyIie how good it is to see kendall in the episode #TheKardashians how good it is to see kendall in the episode #TheKardashians

Tina Bobina Ho. @Queenofallerass nobody should feel like they can’t go anywhere or look at something a certain way because they know that the internet is going to make the most unnecessary comments omg I do feel bad for Kendall because they will drag her for anythingnobody should feel like they can’t go anywhere or look at something a certain way because they know that the internet is going to make the most unnecessary comments #TheKardashians omg I do feel bad for Kendall because they will drag her for anything 😭😭 nobody should feel like they can’t go anywhere or look at something a certain way because they know that the internet is going to make the most unnecessary comments #TheKardashians

DRINK WATER❄️❄️❄️❄️ @bravomfbravo1 So glad we get to see Kendall open up more and be confident in herself #TheKardashians So glad we get to see Kendall open up more and be confident in herself #TheKardashians

Michael David @MichaelDavidTV I def see a whole new extra beautiful side of @KendallJenner tonight 🤍 we love you kenny #TheKardashians I def see a whole new extra beautiful side of @KendallJenner tonight 🤍 we love you kenny #TheKardashians

The Kardashians Season 2 is getting interesting with each passing episode. The family have laid out their lives in front of people over the past two decades and as the season progresses, viewers are set to witness major milestones, dramatic moments and more about the reality moguls.

All released episodes of The Kardashians are available to stream on Hulu and Disney+.

