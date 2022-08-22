Who is Jay Shetty? All about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s wedding officiant as couple marries in Georgia

Following their July court-wedding in Las Vegas, Jennifer Lopez once again married Ben Affleck in a lavish ceremony that took place in Georgia on August 20, 2022. To officiate on the special occasion, Jennifer and Ben hired Jay Shetty, a life coach and one of the world’s most renowned motivational speakers.

Shetty is British-born, but of Indian descent, and has earned renown for himself as a host, storyteller, filmmaker and content creator. That apart, he is also a former monk.

JLo and Ben get married once again in Georgia on August 19,2022. (Image via Twitter)

How long has Jennifer Lopez known Jay Shetty?

Shetty and Jennifer Lopez have previously featured together in a few videos of YouTube series Coach Conversations. That apart, in March 2021, she also appeared on Shetty's podcast, On Purpose.

In February 2022, in a Facebook post, Shetty shared that Lopez had not only asked him to officiate four weddings but also requested him to speak about the power of love during her special Marry Me performance.

Jay Shetty shared picture with Jennifer in February when he officiated the wedding of 4 couples for Marry Me. (Image via Jay Shetty/ Facebook)

The Lopez-Affleck wedding is not the only one that Jay Shetty has officiated. Last year, he also presided over the wedding of Lilly Collins and Charlie McDowell in Colorado.

Is Jay Shetty married? All about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's wedding officiant

Soon after his graduation from a UK business school, Shetty lived as a monk for three years at a monastery in Mumbai, India.

Following that, when he returned to the world of business, he was hired to make videos for the Huffington Post in New York. Shetty interviewed famous personalities like Kobe Bryant and Russell Simmons for his YouTube videos on mental health, wellness and relationships.

In 2016, Shetty married his long-time girlfriend, Radhi. Together, they run an Ayurveda-inspired tea brand called Sama Tea.

In 2017, Shetty was also included in Forbes' 30 under 30 in Europe list. That apart, he has also been featured for on the BBC and has been invited to speak at numerous companies such as Google, Barclays and so on.

In 2019, he launched his own podcast called On Purpose, which had over 64 million downloads in just the first year. The show has featured numerous prominent celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Novak Djokovic, Matt Damon and others.

In 2020, Shetty released his book Think Like a Monk, which clinched a spot in bestseller lists on New York Times and Amazon. In 2022, he joined Calm - a meditation-production company - as its first ever Chief Purpose Officer.

Details of the Bennifer wedding in Georgia

Following their Las Vegas wedding, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married once again in a 3-day long "intimate" celebration in Georgia, which included the couple’s closest friends and family.

The wedding weekend kicked off with a rehearsal dinner on Friday, August 19. The actual ceremony happened on August 20, followed by a picnic on August 21. The event took place in Affleck's Riceboro property.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got engaged for a second time in April this year. The duo have known each other since 2002, when they first started dating. At the time too, they got engaged quickly, but broke up a few months later.

