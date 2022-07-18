"It only took 20 years": Internet reacts to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's wedding news

On Saturday, July 16, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married in Clark County, Nevada, after getting engaged in April of this year. Lopez later confirmed the reports of their secret wedding in her newsletter OnTheJLo.

The 52-year-old actress posted pictures of her and Affleck in Clark County, Nevada, where the pair got married. Affleck and Lopez, collectively known as Bennifer, reportedly wed in the presence of a small guest list, which also included their children from previous marriages.

In the OnTheJLo newsletter, Lopez shared multiple pictures and videos from her wedding with Affleck. The Gigli co-stars previously dated from 2002 to 2004, when they got engaged for the first time. The pair then parted ways before rekindling their relationship in 2021.

What did Jennifer Lopez say about her wedding ceremony with Ben Affleck?

Lopez shared brief details through her OnTheJLo newsletter in a post about the nuptial ceremony. She referred to Affleck and her relationship and how there was a gap of around two decades:

"We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient."

The New York native further added:

"Exactly what we wanted. Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world. Behind us two men held hands and held each other. In front of us, a young couple who made the three hour drive from Victorville on their daughter's second birthday—all of us wanting the same thing— for the world to recognize us as partners and to declare our love to the world through the ancient and nearly universal symbol of marriage."

As per her newsletter, Lopez took up Affleck's surname and signed off the post with her newly attained surname, Jennifer Lynn Affleck.

While the news of their wedding made headlines spontaneously, it wasn't much of a surprise because of the reports of their engagement in April. Furthermore, last month, the couple hinted at this step in their relationship as they had purchased a massive mansion worth around $60 million.

As per TMZ's report from early June, Jennifer Lopez's car was spotted with multiple moving trucks at the estate. The publication further reported how there were moving trucks outside Ben Affleck's Los Angeles home as well. At the time, these reports strongly suggested that the couple would move in together, which in turn teased an imminent nuptial proceeding.

Internet reacts to Ben Affleck's wedding with Jennifer Lopez

As the news of their wedding hit the internet, a legion of well-wishing tweets congratulated the couple. Meanwhile, others joked about how it only took them two decades to get married.

DAY | jen’s month ♡ @withlopez ‍🩹 it only took 20 years but ben affleck & jennifer lopez are finally married 🥹‍🩹 it only took 20 years but ben affleck & jennifer lopez are finally married 🥹❤️‍🩹https://t.co/nEDL1fzmrj

David Mack @davidmackau Jennifer Lopez just confirmed her marriage to Ben Affleck, sending out an email to fans.



She signs off with her new name: “With love,

Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck” Jennifer Lopez just confirmed her marriage to Ben Affleck, sending out an email to fans. She signs off with her new name: “With love, Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck” https://t.co/kxQDgUWsgx

John @iam_johnw Jennifer Lopez kids getting told they’re moving again for the 10th time to make a joint family with the new husband Ben affleck Jennifer Lopez kids getting told they’re moving again for the 10th time to make a joint family with the new husband Ben affleck https://t.co/5paYU2ajbi

Rich @UptownDC_Rich Alex Rodriguez congratulating Jennifer Lopez on getting married to Ben Affleck Alex Rodriguez congratulating Jennifer Lopez on getting married to Ben Affleck https://t.co/oT0JiCFLwM

Courtney Theriault @cspotweet Me, explaining the origins of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez to the youths. Me, explaining the origins of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez to the youths. https://t.co/ovFfJUvtAU

Nina | BENNIFER WON 💅🏽🤍 @NINA1999RO I WIN! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck getting married in secret is the best thing to happen this yearI WIN! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck getting married in secret is the best thing to happen this year 😭😭 I WIN! https://t.co/15LwDGdnFf

Bigga Kong @homie_straight

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez is the definition of if you love something let it go. If it comes back it was yours for sure. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez is the definition of if you love something let it go. If it comes back it was yours for sure. 👀https://t.co/AVQUhZPlCH

Bennifer's relationship

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck began their relationship in 2002 after they met on the set of the film Gigli. Within a few months of being together, Affleck reportedly proposed to Lopez. At the time (in 2003), their wedding was pushed back due to excessive media attention on the couple.

However, a few months after the postponement, the couple broke off their engagement and separated. While the pair did not provide any official reason behind their separation, multiple outlets heavily speculated that media attention was one of the primary factors.

In 2016, Lopez addressed their separation in the past. She told PEOPLE magazine:

"I think different time different thing, who knows what could've happened, but there was a genuine love there."

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were once again linked together in April last year after the actress separated from her former partner, baseball player Alex Rodriguez. After being together for around a year, the pair got engaged in April 2022.

