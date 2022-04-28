Is Alex Rodriguez richer than his ex Jennifer Lopez?

Baseball great Alex Rodriguez has been compared to and matched up against many people during his time in the MLB, including Seattle legend Ken Griffey Jr., St. Louis legend Albert Pujols, and even fellow New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter.

Today, we won't be comparing A-Rod to his baseball colleagues. Instead, we'll find out how his net worth matches up against his former fiancee, global pop icon Jennifer Lopez.

Alex Rodriguez' Net Worth

Alex Rodriguez recently became a part-owner of the NBA Minnesota Timberwolves.

After his highly publicized split with Jennifer Lopez about a year ago, Alex Rodriguez is still thriving in the business scene. Along with e-commerce magnate Marc Lore, A-Rod became one of the owners of the Minnesota Timberwolves franchise in the NBA.

Rodriguez, of course, got his main share of the pie with two of the biggest contracts in Major League Baseball history. He signed with the Texas Rangers in 2001 for a whopping 10-year, $252 million contract, which was the biggest at the time.

He was then traded to the New York Yankees in 2004, and, after winning two American League MVP awards with the Yankees, A-Rod signed another big contract worth $275 million in 2007 to keep him in the Bronx until his eventual retirement in 2016.

A-Rod mainly worked as a baseball pundit and analyst with Fox Sports and ESPN after his retirement. He set up his own corporation, A-Rod Corp., and diversified his investments during this time as well. He has investments in VitaCoco, Snapchat, and NRG Esports, just to name a few. Rodriguez also became the chairman and co-owner of Presidente Beer, a Dominican-based beer company that is owned by Anheuser-Busch InBev.

Overall, including his previous endorsements with Nike and PepsiCo, Alex Rodriguez is estimated to have a net worth of around $300 to $350 million dollars.

Jennifer Lopez' Net Worth

Jennifer Lopez performint at the Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show

Multi-awarded singer, actress, and overall performer Jennifer Lopez is one of the most recognizable names in the world of music. She has ammassed a total of 207 awards during her time as a singer and actress.

In 1997, Lopez broke out and became a household name after becoming the main character in the eponymous and biographical musical film "Selena." It was the story of Tejano music sensation Selena Quintanilla Perez, whose career was cut short after being murdered by her own fan, whom she has chosen to be her registered agent.

The role made Lopez a hit in the film industry and subsequently landed her roles in films such as "The Wedding Planner," "Maid in Manhattan," and more recently, "Hustlers," which earned JLo around $9 million per film.

On the music side of things, Lopez has accumulated around $95 million by selling more than 80 million records worldwide, going on tours that grossed over $50 million, and residing at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas that brought in around $100 million in ticket sales.

On the business side of things. JLo has opened a designer clothing line under her name JLo, a cosmetics line, and a fragrance collection to round it up. Her makeup line, JLo Beauty, along with Inglot Cosmetics, is reported to have grossed $15 million in sales, while the fragrance sales have amounted to $2 billion since its inception.

"Happy International Women’s Day to all the women who break boundaries and inspire us all to be the best versions of ourselves. 💪 #IWD" - @ JLo Beauty

Including all of the afforementioned values, plus her real estate ownings and endorsement deals, the Latin-American superstar's estimated net worth is in the ball park figure of around $400-$450 million, making her richer than her ex-fiance Alex Rodriguez.

