Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez wedding: Guest list explored as stars tie the knot in lavish Georgia ceremony

Following their brief and intimate wedding ceremony earlier in July, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez had a public wedding in Georgia this Saturday. The celebrity couple exchanged their vows in front of their friends, family, and associates on August 20 at Affleck's Riceboro plantation residence.

While Affleck's mother faced a minor injury just days before the star couple's wedding ceremony, she is expected to have been in attendance along with other family members. According to ET, Think Like a Monk author and podcaster Jay Shetty officiated the second wedding ceremony.

Amongst the most apparent celebrity guests, Affleck's childhood friend, Good Will Hunting co-star Matt Damon, and Jimmy Kimmel attended the ceremony. However, TMZ reported that the actor's younger brother Casey Affleck may not have attended the event as he was spotted in Los Angeles on the day of his brother's wedding ceremony.

Who were amongst the star-studded guests in Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's lavish wedding celebration?

As per reports about the wedding ceremony, numerous celebrities like Matt Damon, George Clooney, Kevin Smith, Pia Miller, and more attended. Damon reportedly reached Georgia with his wife, Luciana Barroso, on Friday, August 19, a day ahead of Ben Affleck's wedding.

Later, filmmaker and comic aficionado Kevin Smith and his wife, Jennifer Schwalbach Smith, were photographed in Georgia. Smith's Clerks co-star Jason Mewes and his wife, Jordan Monsanto, were also spotted. Smith later tweeted their snap together after they got ready to attend the wedding ceremony.

Ben Affleck's agent Patrick Whitesell and his wife, actress Pia Miller, had also attended the wedding at the actor's plantation home in Georgia. Jennifer Lopez's friend Shop.Com and Market America co-founder Loren Ridinger was present along with her daughter, Amber.

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon's common friend and renowned talk-show host Jimmy Kimmel and his wife, Molly McNearney, had reportedly attended.

Family attendees

For the 53-year-old singer, songwriter and actress, her parents, mother, Guadalupe Rodriguez (76), and father, David Lopez (80), were present at her wedding. Similarly, Jennifer Lopez's 14-year-old twins with her ex Marc Anthony, Emme and Max, were present.

Meanwhile, Ben Affleck's three children, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, Violet (16), Seraphina (13), and Samuel (10), attended their father's wedding. Affleck's mother, Christopher Anne Boldt, had already been at his residence, where she reportedly injured herself. The presence of his father, Timothy Byers Affleck, at the wedding ceremony is unconfirmed as of yet. At the same time, it is not known if the respective exes of the couple had attended the event or not.

While Ben Affleck's brother may have missed out on the wedding, Jennifer Lopez's sisters, Leslie and Lynda Lopez, were likely present at the event.

According to ET's source,

"Ben and Jen are so excited to have their wedding celebration this weekend in Georgia. It's a special place for them as a couple and they can't wait to celebrate their love in front of their friends and family. Their loved ones are so happy for them, and everyone is looking forward to getting together and celebrating."

After the couple got privately married in Las Vegas in mid-July, they went to Paris for their honeymoon. Thus, it seems that this time around, Affleck and Lopez may not choose to have another honeymoon period in the future.

