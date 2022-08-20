What happened to Christopher Anne Boldt? All about Ben Affleck's parents as his mother is rushed to hospital ahead of JLO wedding

After receiving their marriage certificate and a brief wedding ceremony, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are all set for their upcoming wedding ceremony this weekend. However, on August 19, 2022, the DailyMail exclusively reported that Affleck's mother, Christopher Anne "Chris" Boldt, met with an accident at the actor's plantation home in Georgia.

The publication revealed that Affleck's mother seemingly fell off the dock and injured her leg at her son's Riceboro residence, where he would have his wedding ceremony. Following her injury, where Boldt cut her leg, Affleck found her and called for an ambulance.

Affleck and Lopez were later spotted at the hospital, where his mother received medical care. As per the photos obtained by the DailyMail, Boldt was discharged later as she was spotted in a wheelchair outside the medical facility. Per the publication's sources, the incident and injury were not that serious.

What is known about Ben Affleck's parents, Christopher Anne Boldt and Timothy Byers Affleck?

The Gone Girl star Ben Affleck was born in 1972 to Christopher Anne Boldt and Timothy Byers Affleck in Berkley, California. According to a very early interview with Mike McCarthy, possibly in the mid-to-late 1990s, Affleck revealed that his family moved to Massachusetts from California when he was three.

Affleck's mother, Christopher Anne Boldt, was an elementary school teacher. She is reportedly a graduate of Harvard University. Meanwhile, his father, Timothy Byers Affleck, did odd jobs as a carpenter, janitor, mechanic, and other such trades. As per early reports, his father had also attempted to try a career in Hollywood as a playwright and an actor. In a 2012 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Affleck said:

"My mother taught public school, went to Harvard, and then got her master's there and taught fifth and sixth grade in a public school. My dad had a more working-class lifestyle. He didn't go to college. He was an auto mechanic and a bartender and a janitor at Harvard."

In his early childhood, Ben Affleck, his parents, and his brother, Casey, used to live in Cambridge, Massachusetts. It was here that Aflleck met his childhood friend and most crucial collaborator, Matt Damon. They also attended Cambridge Rindge and Latin High School.

In 2000, Ben Affleck revealed to PEOPLE magazine about his father's drinking habits, which the actor described as "a severe, chronic problem with alcoholism." The interview for Affleck's cover profile in the magazine further revealed that when he was 12, his parents divorced each other around 1984.

It appears that Ben Affleck is much closer to his mother than he is to his father. In 2014, the now 50-year-old star spoke to Playboy magazine about how his mother influenced him. He said:

"I grew up in a house with a mother who was a teacher and a Freedom Rider—very left-wing Democrats living in a heterogeneous working-class neighborhood. I picked up a lot of those values there, and I brought them with me when I showed up in Hollywood."

Previously in 2013, Affleck also credited his mother as his role model. He told Ok! Magazine:

"She is an exceptional woman. She has been my role model. She was a really attentive, loving mother, and she always made it clear growing up that there is a right way and a wrong way to treat people and that they are not here to tend to my whims and desires."

While Ben Affleck has praised his mother and acknowledged her influence on him and his brother's life, the actor has seemingly spoken in such high regard about his father, Timothy Byers Affleck.

As of now, it remains to be seen how Affleck's now-injured mother will attend her son's wedding and whether or not his father will also be present be there.

