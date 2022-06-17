“I am responsible now”: Post Malone opens up about battling alcoholism with fiancee’s help

Post Malone recently spoke up about his alcohol addiction and the struggle to get rid of it. The rapper recently appeared on Sirius XM's The Howard Stern Show and revealed that his fiancée helped him recover. He said,

"I am responsible now. It was to a really tough point, and I couldn't get up off the floor for weeks."

He also revealed that he used to drink a mixture of orange juice and vodka called screwdrivers. Speaking about his future wife, he said,

"I just have super beautiful people around me, and I met a really beautiful person that made me feel like a human being again. It's the guidance out of the dark into the light … She saved my f***ing life – it's pretty epic."

The rapper said that Justin Bieber also helped him stop drinking. He stated that people can often look at someone from the outside and see that something is wrong. He added that he should now talk less and listen more.

Malone also disclosed that his battle with alcohol resulted from his lack of self-confidence during a time when he was unhappy with his identity.

Post Malone becomes the father of a baby girl

Post Malone revealed on The Howard Stern Show that he and his fiancée welcomed a baby girl last month. He lovingly said he kissed his daughter and left for the recording studio.

Post Malone welcomed a daughter last month (Image via Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

While speaking to a news outlet in May 2022, he said he was excited and happy for the baby. He mentioned,

"I'm excited for this next chapter in my life, I'm the happiest I've ever been, and for since I could remember I was sad. Time to take care of my body and my family and friends, and spread as much love as we can every day."

daphne 🖤 @stardustdaph that’s SO CUTE Post Malone is a girl dad ☹️☹️☹️☹️☹️☹️ he had a baby girlthat’s SO CUTE Post Malone is a girl dad ☹️☹️☹️☹️☹️☹️ he had a baby girl 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 that’s SO CUTE

Malone's latest album, Twelve Carat Toothache, was released on June 3, 2022. The tour for the album is scheduled to start on September 10, 2022, and the singer, on his Instagram account, posted the complete schedule of the tour.

Know about Post Malone's illustrious music career

Post Malone became popular after the release of his single, White Iverson, in 2015. He then signed a recording contract with Republic Records and released his first album, Stoney, in 2016.

His second album, Beerbongs & Bentleys topped the US Billboard 200. His next single, Sunflower, was included in the soundtrack of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and his third album, Hollywood's Bleeding, was released in 2019.

The 26-year-old artist has received 10 Billboard Music Awards, three American Music Awards, and one MTV Video Music Award.

