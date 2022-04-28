Justin Bieber Justice World Tour Bangkok: Tickets, where to buy, price, dates, and more

Justin Bieber has added a show to his Justice world tour in Bangkok, Thailand. The singer has scheduled a concert on November 6 at the Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok.

The singer had previously announced the Asian leg of his world tour dates stretching across cities in Asia, including concerts in Malaysia and Singapore and two shows in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Tickets for the Bangkok leg of the Justice tour will go on sale on Live Nation Thailand and Thai Ticket Major on Friday, April 29 at 10:00 am THT. They are priced between THB 2500 and THB 16,500.

Justin Bieber Justice World Tour Asia dates

Last month, the artist announced shows across Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Japan. While most of these shows are sold out, new shows are likely to be announced soon.

The dates and venues for the singer's upcoming concert are listed below:

October 22, 2022 – Bukit Jalil National Stadium – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

November 3, 2022 – Gelora Bung Karno Madya Stadium – Jakarta, Indonesia

November 6, 2022 -- Rajamangala National Stadium -- Bangkok, Thailand

November 9, 2022 – Nagoya Dome – Nagoya, Japan

November 12, 2022 – Osaka Dome – Osaka, Japan

November 16 and 17, 2022 – Tokyo Dome – Tokyo, Japan

More about the Justin Bieber’s latest album Justice

Justin Bieber is currently on the North American leg of his tour. The Justice World Tour was supposed to kick off this summer, but due to COVID-19 restrictions varying by state, the 52-date tour was moved to 2022. The tour is named after Justin Bieber’s sixth studio album, Justice, released in March 2021.

The album received worldwide recognition and became the most-streamed album in 117 countries, getting over nine billion streams on online platforms worldwide. The record features guest appearances from Khalid, Chance the Rapper, the Kid Laroi, Dominic Fike, Daniel Caesar, Giveon, Beam, Burna Boy, and Benny Blanco.

It also features guest appearances from Lil Uzi Vert, Jaden, Quavo, DaBaby, and Tori Kelly.

Justice is supported by six singles, including Holy, Lonely, Anyone, Hold On, Peaches and Ghost. All the singles featured in the top-20 of the US Billboard Hot 100. the album and its singles received eight nominations, including Album, Song, and Record of the Year, with the latter two for Peaches at the 64th Grammy Awards.

Justice debuted on top of the charts of ten countries, including the US Billboard 200 and the Canadian Albums Chart. The single from the album Peaches also debuted atop the US Billboard Hot 100 and the Canadian Hot 100.

Justin Bieber became the youngest solo artist to achieve as many number-one albums at 27 years old, marking the album's eighth ranking in the US.

Edited by Srijan Sen