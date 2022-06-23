Who are the Cline Twins? AGT contestants' hockey puck skills impress fans in Episode 4

AGT (America's Got Talent) Season 17 returned for an all-new episode on Tuesday night, which was nothing short of mesmerizing. Among the many unique talents featured in the episode were the Cline Twins, who left the judges and audience amazed with their hockey puck skills.

The boys did seem nervous when they introduced themselves, but they transformed the minute they began to perform.

Conor and Carson Cline put on an entertaining performance. With flips, twists, and turns, they had everyone sitting at the edge of their seats, hoping that the young contestants would not drop their sticks or pucks. The brothers also took turns highlighting their tricks. The way they flipped the puck into the air, threw their stick along with it, and managed to catch both left the audience spell-bound.

The judges were entertained as well. Howie and Heidi shared that they had not seen anything like it before. Sofia Vergara shared that their performance was unexpected and different and mentioned that she loved it. Howie Mandel felt that it was a unique performance and said that their mom should be proud of them.

Simon Cowell shared:

"It was all a bit Beavis and Butt-Head before you started, but in a weird way. It worked because I wasn't expecting much, and then it was brilliant."

The twins received a thumbs up from all four judges and advanced to the next round. Fans who watched the episode took to social media to share that they were impressed by their performance.

The Cline Twins, who wowed the judges with their performance in AGT Season 17 Episode 4, have appeared on television before

Hailing from Ontario, identical twins Connor and Carson Cline have been honing their skills for over a decade. They made their way to AGT hoping to impress the judges and make it all the way to the grand finale.

The 16-year-old twins shared that they began playing hockey when they were just six years old. They added that appearing on AGT was one of the items on their bucket list.

The Cline Twins made an impact on the judges and audience with their audition performance, but this isn't their first time appearing on television. In 2019, the twins appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The famed TV host welcomed them on her show when they were just 13 years old.

They performed to Vanilla Ice's Ice Ice Baby on the show and won a 65-inch HDTV for their participation. Now, they have over 60k followers on TikTok and around 41.8k followers on Instagram. They also have their own merchandise. Their clothing line encourages fans to "be different and stay determined."

Fans claim the Cline Twins were amazing in AGT (America's Got Talent) Season 17 Episode 4

Taking to Twitter, fans claimed that the Cline Twins killed it with their performance in AGT. A few fans also believed that the act was unique.

🌈H.P.M @_MindVibesLife Twins kill it never see hockey performance like this COOL 🤩 #AGT Twins kill it never see hockey performance like this COOL 🤩#AGT

Chanel Cook @ccgamergirl94 The Cline Twins were good I love the hockey tricks from them #AGT The Cline Twins were good I love the hockey tricks from them #AGT

JP Canlapan @pierrejan95 @AGT #AGT Absolutely like their performance and my question is this what city are they from? If Las Vegas or Minneapolis Saint Paul that corresponds to @NHL Las Vegas golden Knights or Minnesota Wild @AGT #AGT Absolutely like their performance and my question is this what city are they from? If Las Vegas or Minneapolis Saint Paul that corresponds to @NHL Las Vegas golden Knights or Minnesota Wild

This_Dan_ @ThisDan1 @AGT Wow, well that was different. They sure deserved to advance but ut'll be interesting to see where they take it from there @AGT Wow, well that was different. They sure deserved to advance but ut'll be interesting to see where they take it from there

After an impressive audition, viewers can't wait to see what the Cline Twins bring to the stage for their next performance. AGT (America's Got Talent) airs every Tuesday night at 8.00 pm ET only on NBC. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

