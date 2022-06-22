"Best Vegas act so far": Fans mind blown by Kristy's pole dance act in America's Got Talent Episode 4 

Kristy Stellars, a contestant on America's Got Talent Season 17 Episode 4, made a huge impact on the judges. Howie Mandel claimed it was a Vegas show right there.

AGT returned for an all-new episode on Tuesday night. The stakes were high as the reality TV competition series continued with its fourth round of auditions. Kristy Stellars, 35, a mum of three kids, took pole dancing to a new level that left the judges and viewers sitting at the edge of their seats, wanting more.

When Kristy got on the AGT stage and told the judges that she would be pole dancing, Simon shared that it was pointless. But little did he know that Kristy was going to change his thoughts.

Howie Mandel shared that it was terrific and that she blew his mind with her performance. Howie shared,

"That was a Vegas show right there."

The mother-of-three gave the judges the best pole dance performance the reality TV competition had ever seen. She also used an animated backdrop to make her performance even more thrilling. By the end of her dance, all four judges were on their feet and gave Kristy a standing ovation.

Heidi Klum shared,

"I mean you have such an amazing vision and you really bought pole dancing to a whole new level. It was incredible because you know, I mean you had us on our seats. It was beautiful."

Sofia Vergara shared that she couldn't take her eyes off Kristy and her story. She added that they could tell the amount of time and effort she put into her performance. Sofia said that Kristy deserved to be on the biggest stage in the world.

Simon shared,

"Kristy, I'm not gonna lie. I was saying when I saw the pole 'Oh Christ, a pole dancer' And then you created this incredible sequence. And you never know how these ideas are gonna work on stage. But this, in the room, was phenomenal. I mean, just really, really amazing."

Fans who watched the episode took to social media to share that they were mind blown and impressed by Kristy's performance on America's Got Talent.

Fans laud Kristy's pole dancing performance in America's Got Talent, Episode 4, Season 17

Taking to Twitter, fans shared that Kristy killed it with her performance. Some fans also added that it was their favorite act of the night in America's Got Talent.

Here are more details about Kirsty Stellar from America's Got Talent Season 17, Episode 4

Kristy Stellar is no new face on the big stage. In 2019, the Australian native participated in Australia's Got Talent and won the competition. Kristy won the show six months after giving birth to her third child. Her performances in the Australian competition gained combined views of around 48 million.

The 35-year-old dancer from Australia shared that she had been dancing her entire life. She added that it was something she was very passionate about.

After winning the competition, Kristy told the Courier that she used to practice for 12 hours a day between the semi-final and the grand finale. The judges were left stunned and in tears after Kristy's finale performance.

America's Got Talent contestant participated in Fantasy AGT: Battle of the Champions, but sadly, she didn't make it past the semi-finals. Kristy is now back on AGT, hoping to make it all the way.

America's Got Talent only airs on NBC every Tuesday at 8.00 pm ET. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

