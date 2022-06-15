Who are The Brown Brothers? AGT contestant duo previously worked in the Navy

Brothers Gabriel and Nate Brown, aka The Brown Brothers, auditioned for Season 17 of America's Got Talent (AGT) and impressed the audience and the judges with their musical skills and exceptional performance. They were among the many contestants who fought for the title and showcased their talent in an effort to move forward in the reality talent competition after the approval of the judges.

America's Got Talent (AGT) was renewed for the 17th year in a row owing to the enormous success of its previous seasons. The competition has been deemed extremely popular by viewers because it is often graced by incredibly popular people.

Many of the contestants who made their debut on the show are now world-renowned artists. The current batch of participants have well-set examples in front of them as inspirations. Fan favorite celebrity judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum are back on the judging panel to decide on this year's finalists.

Who are AGT contestants Gabriel and Nate aka The Brown Brothers?

Brothers Gabriel and Nate Brown auditioned on Season 17 of America's Got Talent. They impressed the live audience with their musicality. Music entered the lives of the brothers at a very young age, and they have been performing together for a long time now. The duo started singing the national anthem at sporting events as kids, and formed a band called Just Passing Through, which enabled them to perform in Nashville for some time.

Gabriel, 32, moved to Sahuarita, Arizona about four years ago. He revealed to Green Valley News that the AGT producers had been in communication with him for the past 4 years wanting him to audition, but the timing worked just now. He said:

“They would reach out to me and see if I was interested and I would say yes, then it would fall through. It was only this year I reached out, just submitting a video of mine for the audition — they were doing video auditions because of COVID. I got a response back saying a senior producer was also interested and things started moving.”

The Brown Brothers are both on the autism spectrum, and took the advice of AGT producers to "take away some of the professional stage presence that they've built since they were young and just be themselves." Nate said:

“We are both on the spectrum of autism so we have a little bit of those idiosyncrasies we've learned to mask a little when we step on stage.”

Both the brothers served in the navy. Gabriel even ended up in the U.S. Navy Band. He joined to become a Navy SEAL, but couldn't go through with it after he got injured. He performed all over the world with the Navy band, and even sang in each country's native languages where he visited.

After the navy, Gabriel began doing voice acting work in Vancouver. He also started his YouTube channel Black Gryph0n to create videos of impressions and songs with his brother. Meanwhile, Nate's channel focuses on music created with Gabriel as well as other artists.

Nate Brown, who currently lives in Tucson, Arizona, wanted to go to school for music but decided to follow in his brother's footsteps and join the Navy. He pursued his career as a fighter pilot in the U.S. Naval Academy for a few years.The AGT contestant created "Navy Beats," which he described as a music club focused on electronic music production.

Nate Brown revealed that the reality talent competition was a stage where they could completely be themselves without any judgment from others.

“I feel like in a weird way the AGT stage was a space like that where even though people in the audience don't know who you are they are ready to get to know you and accept you immediately for exactly what you present. If you are up there and be yourself you are going to get support for being yourself.”

Season 17 of America's Got Talent (AGT) has seen some out-of-this-world performances from contestants like Avery Dixon and Madison Baez, who have each won a golden buzzer that have advanced them straight to the finals this season. More exciting performances await viewers, and they will determine who will move to the next round.

