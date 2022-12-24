“The mother's job is to be there with her children”: Akon slammed over defense of Nick Cannon, views on family 

Akon recently came under fire after sharing his views on family life and showing his support towards Nick Cannon’s ever growing family tree.

The musician appeared on The Zeze Millz Show and shared that he “1000 percent” agrees with the idea of Cannon having a total of 12 children with different women:

“That’s how life is supposed to be. Why not? He’s rich...he’s responsible. He takes care of every one of those children, and the baby mothers with it. And they hurt for nothing and they live comfortably.”

When Zeze Millz argued that men often falsely believe that financial support is the only thing children need from a father, Akon defended his stance that was not the case with him or Nick Cannon:

“He’s there for every one of them. He’s there for every single one of those kids. I got nine [kids] and I’m there for every one of mine.”

When Millz asked if Akon is present at “every single recital” for his children, the singer retorted back by saying:

“No, that’s a white man’s thing. Who gives a f**k about a recital? No, seriously. Listen, my job is to raise my kids, to be responsible, to be understanding, to protect their mother, to give a hand with their father, and to assist with family planning, and to be responsible adults.”

Speaking about his responsibilities as a father, the 49-year-old continued:

“While I’m taking care of my responsibility to make sure the family has a roof over their head and food, if I have the time to do that and show love, yes, I will do that. But my responsibility is to make sure they grow up responsible and strong.”

He also added that men like him cannot spend a lot of time with the children because he thinks it is the mother’s “job” to be there for the kids:

“The reason why it's people like me can't spend every single day and minute with their children is because the mother's job is to be there with the children. I'm the man, my job is to provide comfort, so the mother could provide and raise those children to be like me.”

The record producer also added that you cannot expect a man to “conquer the world” if he is there with children:

“Why would you wanna take children all around the world with a man? That’s so womanistic. What man do you know is gonna run around with his children? You know how weak that looks? Who does that?”

🐬 @𝗼𝗻𝗲𝗷𝗼𝗯𝗹𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗯𝗼𝘆 @OneJoblessBoy ZEZE MILLZ: Do you agree with Nick Cannon and the spreading of his seed?



AKON: ZEZE MILLZ: Do you agree with Nick Cannon and the spreading of his seed?AKON: https://t.co/FMdOuDkmyp

Akon’s remarks comes after it was revealed that Nick Cannon was expecting his 12th child with Abby De La Rosa just a week after the latter announced he is expecting his 11th child with model Alyssa Scott.

Netizens reacts to Akon’s support of Nick Cannon and views on fatherhood

Netizens called out Akon over comments on fatherhood and Nick Cannon support (Image via Getty Images)

Nick Cannon has long faced criticism for fathering several children with different women throughout his life. The singer came under scrutiny after it was revealed that he was expecting his 12th child with Abby De La Rosa within a week after announcing his 11th child with Alyssa Scott.

More recently, Akon landed in hot waters after supporting Cannon for having multiple children with different women and siding with the idea of polygamy. He was also slammed on social for his views on family and fatherhood and for saying that it is the mother’s job to be with children.

In the wake of his remarks, several social media users took to Twitter and Instagram to call out the singer for his views:

Lano @Lano_Nicee Akon vouching for nick cannon saying he’s there for every one of his kid I’m like how does he know that son that’s a lot of kids what does being rich gotta do with it Akon vouching for nick cannon saying he’s there for every one of his kid I’m like how does he know that son that’s a lot of kids what does being rich gotta do with it 😩

Gistlanding @GistLanding No respect for Akon, Nick Cannon & Diddy 🤢🤮 No respect for Akon, Nick Cannon & Diddy 🤢🤮

SJ🇧🇧🇺🇸🦋 @_SlymJim I can’t stand ppl that praise men like Nick Cannon and Akon for being “fruitful and multiplying” but shame a married woman like Keke Wyatt for doing the same. I can’t stand ppl that praise men like Nick Cannon and Akon for being “fruitful and multiplying” but shame a married woman like Keke Wyatt for doing the same.

mystery girl @mysterygirl17_ Just saw Akon speaking on the issue with the Nick Cannon and the problem is that a lot of black men feel that financial support is the only support women & children need. Just saw Akon speaking on the issue with the Nick Cannon and the problem is that a lot of black men feel that financial support is the only support women & children need.

_deeanne_ 🇵🇦🫶🏾🇵🇷 @tell__me__more Nick cannon - 12

Akon- 9 Are they spreading their seed as their supposed to, how god intended??? Or are they being selfish Narcissistic beings? ( I have my own unpopular opinion) 🙃 Nick cannon - 12Akon- 9 Are they spreading their seed as their supposed to, how god intended??? Or are they being selfish Narcissistic beings? ( I have my own unpopular opinion) 🙃

Instagram comments (1/3) (Image via Instagram)

Instagram comments (2/3) (Image via Instagram)

Instagram comments (3/3) (Image via Instagram)

Akon recently revealed that he is a father to nine children himself. He previously told Blender that he fathered six children with three different women. However, the musician mostly prefers keeping his family life out of the public eye.

Poll : 0 votes