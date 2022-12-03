What did Akon say about Kanye West? Singer blasted for defending rapper's 'personal opinions' on Jews 

Akon recently came under fire after defending Kanye West’s recent comments on Jews. The singer appeared on Sky News' Breakfast show and discussed West’s anti-Semitic controversy, Twitter ban, and his continued support for the rapper.

When host Anna Jones asked the singer the reason behind his support for Ye, he said he prefers to show support towards other people’s opinion:

“I show support for opinion and I think people will always have a specific opinion and I think the moment we get to the place where we close our minds up to other people's opinion, it kind of doesn't allow us to get to better know each other, better know our mindsets and more than anything better know our movements.”

Liv Marks @OliviaLilyMarks Akon defending Kanye by calling his antisemitic comments a matter of opinion and saying that Jews shouldn’t take his comments personally until we understand the situation. I’m horrified and speechless Akon defending Kanye by calling his antisemitic comments a matter of opinion and saying that Jews shouldn’t take his comments personally until we understand the situation. I’m horrified and speechless https://t.co/ifBdGxtqKR

Akon suggested that people should open their minds to better understand certain situations instead of pre-judging others:

“I think sometimes we kind pre-judge people from the way we may see or view things and I think sometimes we should open up our minds and let things play all the way out and better understand the situation.”

He also added that he would continue to back Kanye as he is “a backer of the right to believe what you want to believe” but mentioned that he would also like to share why he “disagrees” with the rapper the gets to have a conversation with the latter.

He also added that “conversation and communication is always the key.” When Jones asked the Senegalese-American musician if he ever found Kanye West’s comments troubling, the former said that he did not as the remarks did not affect him on a personal level:

“Not really because those comments don't really affect me personally... and if it does affect you personally then find a way to actually respond in a way to where that conversation can be reciprocated.”

Liv Marks @OliviaLilyMarks How someone can sit there making excuses for hateful dangerous behaviour and say they aren’t bothered because it doesn’t impact them. What an embarrassing idiotic man How someone can sit there making excuses for hateful dangerous behaviour and say they aren’t bothered because it doesn’t impact them. What an embarrassing idiotic man

The record producer also condemned the practice of lashing out against someone with negativity and said:

“I feel like when someone is offended they just lash out in defense or lash out to kind of make that person feel the same offense that they felt… when you take negative and you kind of apply or response negatively you can only get negative back.”

Liv Marks @OliviaLilyMarks @Akon I suggest you get in touch with the @HolocaustMuseum to find out for yourself why Kanye’s comments are indeed “personal” .@Akon I suggest you get in touch with the @HolocaustMuseum to find out for yourself why Kanye’s comments are indeed “personal”

Akon concluded his statement by suggesting that people should not take things “too personally” until they understand the situation. As the singer’s remarks surfaced online, he was immediately met with criticism online for defending Kanye and the latter’s anti-Semitic behavior.

Twitter reacts to Akon’s remarks on Kanye West’s controversy

Netizens slammed Akon over defending Kanye West's anti-Semitic comments (Image via Getty Images)

Kanye West has continued to make headlines off late due to a string of controversies, mainly over his consistent anti-Semitic tirade on social media.

More recently, he sparked major outrage online after praising Nazis and Adolf Hitler during an appearance on Alex Jones InfoWars. Shortly after, his Twitter account was suspended for posting an image of the Swastika symbol within the Star of David logo.

In the wake of West’s suspension, singer Akon landed in hot waters for defending the former’s “personal opinion” during an interview. Several social media users also took to Twitter to call out the music artist:

Jacque @ProvJacquee @OliviaLilyMarks Why are people like this even allowed to have a platform @OliviaLilyMarks Why are people like this even allowed to have a platform

🇺🇦 Steven Walk @realStevenWalk @OliviaLilyMarks “Those comments don’t really affect me personally.” That's the same amorality that enabled him to steal cars for a living before he succeeded as a musician @OliviaLilyMarks “Those comments don’t really affect me personally.” That's the same amorality that enabled him to steal cars for a living before he succeeded as a musician

Michael Chandler @MyWords2021 @Akon Well done for supporting the anti-Semitic rantings of Kayne West. Scum like you will have their day. Congratulations! @Akon Well done for supporting the anti-Semitic rantings of Kayne West. Scum like you will have their day. Congratulations!

Savannah Britt @sav_britt Liv Marks @OliviaLilyMarks Akon defending Kanye by calling his antisemitic comments a matter of opinion and saying that Jews shouldn’t take his comments personally until we understand the situation. I’m horrified and speechless Akon defending Kanye by calling his antisemitic comments a matter of opinion and saying that Jews shouldn’t take his comments personally until we understand the situation. I’m horrified and speechless https://t.co/ifBdGxtqKR This is the same Senegalese man who said Black Americans should get over slavery. Him and Kanye are cut from the same cloth twitter.com/olivialilymark… This is the same Senegalese man who said Black Americans should get over slavery. Him and Kanye are cut from the same cloth twitter.com/olivialilymark…

David Wurmser @Wurmserscribit



Vile. Just vile. Liv Marks @OliviaLilyMarks Akon defending Kanye by calling his antisemitic comments a matter of opinion and saying that Jews shouldn’t take his comments personally until we understand the situation. I’m horrified and speechless Akon defending Kanye by calling his antisemitic comments a matter of opinion and saying that Jews shouldn’t take his comments personally until we understand the situation. I’m horrified and speechless https://t.co/ifBdGxtqKR Really???Vile. Just vile. twitter.com/OliviaLilyMark… Really??? Vile. Just vile. twitter.com/OliviaLilyMark…

Rachel Kinnear @KinnearRachel Liv Marks @OliviaLilyMarks Akon defending Kanye by calling his antisemitic comments a matter of opinion and saying that Jews shouldn’t take his comments personally until we understand the situation. I’m horrified and speechless Akon defending Kanye by calling his antisemitic comments a matter of opinion and saying that Jews shouldn’t take his comments personally until we understand the situation. I’m horrified and speechless https://t.co/ifBdGxtqKR He said Kanye's comments don't trouble him because they "don't affect him personally"... what a selfish, arrogant view. The world would be a really awful place if we only cared about things that affected us personally twitter.com/OliviaLilyMark… He said Kanye's comments don't trouble him because they "don't affect him personally"... what a selfish, arrogant view. The world would be a really awful place if we only cared about things that affected us personally twitter.com/OliviaLilyMark…

As reactions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if Akon will respond to the criticism in the days to come. Meanwhile, it remains unknown if Kanye West’s Twitter account has been permanently banned or will be unlocked in the future.

Poll : 0 votes