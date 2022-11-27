“All celebrities are controlled”: Kanye West opens up about Balenciaga scandal and Alex Jones in new interview

Kanye West recently gave his two cents on the Balenciaga controversy, and in the process, stated that "all celebrities are controlled".

After the rapper was seen leaving a Messianic church on Saturday, November 26, 2022, he met with a few media personnel.

Kanye spoke about how not many celebrities denounced Balenciaga over their most recent campaign, which received heavy backlash. He also stated that he feels Elon Musk should unban Alex Jones' account on Twitter.

Ye's antisemitic comments also saw Adidas cut ties with the rapper. On the matter, Ye said:

“They try to destroy me in the press. They try to destroy all of my businesses at the same time, and the world saw it. And no one is saying anything. You know, as far as any of the celebrities are not saying anything, show that all celebrities are controlled.”

Regarding the Balenciaga situation, Kanye West said:

“Nobody is talking about the Balenciaga situation. This just shows you all of these celebrities out here - don’t let them influence you in any way because they, in turn, are controlled by the people who really influence the world.”

“There's no such thing as a celebrity influencer”: Kanye West

Days after Kanye West announced how he would be running for President in the 2024 US presidential elections, he was met by the media outside a church. Kanye gave his two cents about celebrities not being rational while sharing their views and opinions about certain situations.

Regarding the “celebrity influencer” culture, Kanye West said:

“There's no such thing as a celebrity influencer. All these people, they are not serving god, if they served god, they would believe what they are talking about.”

Talking about America being a “Christian country,” the Can’t Tell Me Nothing rapper subtly brought up the topic of how Elon Musk banned Alex Jones. He said:

“Another issue I have is that Elon won’t reinstate Alex Jones. Alex Jones is a Christian.”

Kanye West stated how he thinks it is unfair for Elon to decide who stays on the platform.

What is the Balenciaga controversy that Kanye West talked about in the interview?

The popular luxury fashion brand Balenciaga recently ran a campaign that depicted children holding teddy bear bags. Most viewers slammed the brand and the ad campaign as they thought that the gear looked like bondage gear.

The campaign, which was created as the Spring 23 campaign, was immediately pulled out after the massive backlash.

Many on the internet stated how the photos were “creepy,” “disturbing,” and “unethical.” Taking all of this into account, Balenciaga later issued an apology and said:

“We apologize for displaying unsettling documents in our Campaign. We take this matter very seriously and are taking legal action against the parties responsible for creating the set and including unapproved items for our Spring 23 Campaign Shoot. We strongly condemn abuse of children in any form.”

The company also talked about how they stand for the safety of children and their well-being. Post this, the brand removed all the ads from its platforms.

