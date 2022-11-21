“Our government is a godd**m telenovela”: Netizens upset after Kanye West announces he’s running for president in 2024

Kanye West has declared that he is planning to run for the 2024 presidential election.

In a video, Kanye stated that he had tapped far-right provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos, who is working on his campaign. The video uploaded on social media shows West with Milo as the rapper introduces Marjorie Taylor Greene's former intern. The Dark Fantasy singer says:

“This is Milo right here, working on the campaign.”

At the same time, someone asks:

“Is that an announcement?”

To this, both West and Milo respond with an affirmation, after which both of them giggle. Later, the cameraman also asks West if he was running. To this, he states:

“Yes. It’s simple ’cause ain’t nobody can tell me, you know, ‘you should say this, you shouldn’t say that,’ you know? It’s just we’re moving towards the future.”

Ye's public announcement about running for the 2024 US presidential elections did not sit well with social media users, as many were baffled by the news. A netizen commented on the same and said:

“Kanye West is running for president. Our government is a godda*n telenovela.”

Netizens express disappointment as Kanye announces running for president in 2024

The Gold Digger singer has been in the limelight recently due to his anti-Semitic comments and his crashing business deals. This time, he has made headlines by posting a video where he talked about running a campaign for the 2024 US presidential elections.

However, netizens weren't best pleased with the decision. One social media user said:

“The fact that Kanye is running is not the disgrace. The fact that he WILL GET VOTES IS!!!”

Others just called this a “publicity stunt,” saying he was just doing all this to "feel relevant."

Some also talked about the fight between Trump and Ye during the election campaign.

A few users also touched upon his time running for president in 2020.

Interestingly, West had announced his 2020 US presidential election campaign in July 2020. However, the contender lost as he received way too few votes compared to Donald Trump and Joe Biden. The rapper received just 60,000 votes from an estimated total of 160 million.

However, he had already made the announcement back in 2020 when he lost. Tweeting “Kanye 2024,” he subtly signaled another bid in the next presidential election. Having garnered more than 10,000 votes from Tennessee at the time, as of now, the rapper has formally not filed his candidacy.

West ran for the 2020 US Presidency elections, but did not gather more than 10,000 votes. (Image via Kanye West/ Twitter)

It is still unknown when he will file his papers to make the candidacy official. Furthermore, there have been no official announcements regarding the same, neither from Ye nor from his new campaign manager, Milo.

