“Go get help baby”: Jenifer Lewis calls out Kanye West in new interview

Actress Jenifer Lewis recently called out Kanye West and shared her thoughts on the anti-Semitic backlash. As Lewis spoke her heart out in an interview on The Pascal Show, she expressed that she was “exhausted” with rapper Kanye West’s erratic behavior. During the interview, Jenifer said:

“I’m sick of Kanye. I was sick of him before he did all of this mess. I don’t care what he’s dealing with; shut your f*king mouth. You go sit down somewhere, all those kids who look up to his a**.”

At the same time, she looked up directly at the camera and also suggested that Kanye needed some “help.”

She continued:

“My name is Jennifer Lewis, I’m famous too not as famous as you but that does not excuse you from doing what you should be doing. Go get help, baby, your children are looking at you.”

In the end, Jenifer also stated that she knew what pain Kanye was going through. She exclaimed that he should “get help” for the sake of his kids and the generation that made him famous.

The actress stated:

“Do it for your children, do it for the next generation they gave you everything. They listen to your music just because you consider yourself a genius and a lot of people do. Van Gough was a genius and they cut his f*king hair off. You hush now and go get some help.”

“That kind of mania is dangerous”: Lewis shared a similar message for Kanye West back in 2020

This is certainly not the first time Jenifer Lewis has shared her two cents about Kanye West. Back in October 2020, while in a conversation with Essence, Lewis said:

“I want to say to Kanye West, you have a mental illness. I know what mania looks like, and that kind of mania is dangerous.”

This came after Kanye released his track, Yikes, which had the lyrics:

“That’s my bipolar sh*t. That’s my superpower n*gga, ain’t no disability. I’m a superhero! I’m a superhero!”

“This woman just radiated power, love, and wisdom”: Netizens applaud Jenifer Lewis on her thoughts about Kanye West

Off late, due to his anti-Semitic comments, Kanye has certainly not been a favorite online. Having received massive backlash from social media users, Kanye is now on the radar of Jenifer Lewis, who lashed out at him in her recent interview.

When a clip of the show was shared on Twitter, the video took the internet by storm as many applauded Lewis for saying the right things.

A netizen also said:

“Wow! This woman just radiates power, love, wisdom and so much more. I feel her words even though she's no where near me and they aren't meant for me. Like the the sun's heat warming your bones after a long winter."

Kanye West suffered heavy losses in the business after a thread of anti-Semitic comments on various public platforms. Due to this, big businesses like Adidas and Balenciaga cut ties with him, and his net worth fell manifold.

