What does MAGAGA stand for? Donald Trump's new campaign slogan takes Twitter by a storm 

Former US president Donald Trump's announcement about running for president in 2024 comes with a new upgraded version of his infamous “MAGA” slogan, which has now been changed to “MAGAGA.”

Standing for Make America Great And Glorious Again, the MAGAGA slogan was announced by Trump himself at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, where he said:

“In order to make America great and glorious again I’m announcing my candidacy for president of the United States.”

For his 2016 campaign, Trump used the phrase “MAGA,” which stood for “Make America Great Again.”

Needless to say, the new slogan is now trending on social media, with several netizens creating hilarious memes and some even equating the "MAGAGA" sound to babbling noises made by babies and toddlers.

"Just angry baby sounds now": Donald Trump’s MAGAGA trends amidst outpouring of hilarious memes

As soon as Trump announced his candidacy along with the new phrase, MAGAGA, the upgraded slogan became the subject of numerous side-splitting memes which surfaced online.

While some suggested that the slogan sounded like a baby babbling, others simply called it “boring.”

Smite ⚡️ @7Veritas4 They’re just angry baby sounds now… They’re just angry baby sounds now…

Kathryn Watson @kathrynw5 We've watched Trump with more visible energy and excitement in many of his rallies than right now in Mar-a-Lago We've watched Trump with more visible energy and excitement in many of his rallies than right now in Mar-a-Lago

One netizen even compared the new campaign to a cat coughing up a hairball.

Monica Tomosy 🇺🇸 🇺🇦 @MTomosy #MAGAGA

I'm probably not the first tweep to say this, but cat-owners know "magaga" is the sound your cat makes when it is coughing up a hairball.

I can't think of a better name

Monica Tomosy 🇺🇸 🇺🇦 @MTomosy #MAGAGA

I'm probably not the first tweep to say this, but cat-owners know "magaga" is the sound your cat makes when it is coughing up a hairball.

I can't think of a better name

for second Trump campaign.

Jane of the North @JaneotN

You're a gaga

He's a gaga

She's a gaga

Wouldn't you like to be Magaga too



Be MAGAGA



be be MAGAGA



Jane of the North @JaneotN

You're a gaga

He's a gaga

She's a gaga

Wouldn't you like to be Magaga too

Be MAGAGA

be be MAGAGA

(Sorry Dr. Pepper)

Laurence Tribe @tribelaw So he says he’s running. The hats’ll have to say MAGAGA — make America great and glorious again. If it makes you gag, get used to it. So he says he’s running. The hats’ll have to say MAGAGA — make America great and glorious again. If it makes you gag, get used to it.

Others also suggested that the Donald Trump's slogan was upgraded simply to facilitate the sales for new hats and merchandise featuring the phrase.

Julie DiCaro wrote a book @JulieDiCaro I can't be the only one thinking Trump added 'and glorious' to MAGA just so that all his adorers will have to get new hats, right? #MAGAGA I can't be the only one thinking Trump added 'and glorious' to MAGA just so that all his adorers will have to get new hats, right? #MAGAGA

Smite ⚡️ @7Veritas4 It’s MAGAGA now.



Time to buy new hats, morons. It’s MAGAGA now.Time to buy new hats, morons.

“We have to save our country”: Trump announces he will run for President in 2024

Speaking to an invited crowd in the ballroom of his Mar-a-Lago private club at Palm Beach, Donald Trump announced his candidacy for the 2024 US Presidential elections. During the speech, he spoke about “saving the country.”

As per reports, Donald Trump has formally filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission. He has also set up a fundraising account.

After filling up the required documents, Trump addressed the crowd. His speech, which lasted for more than half an hour, touched on many themes like border security, crime, energy independence, and others. He also attacked current President Joe Biden's record:

"We are a nation in decline. For millions of Americans, the past two years under Joe Biden have been a time of pain, hardship, anxiety and despair."

During the announcement at Mar-a-Lago, supporters gathered outside the venue to wave "Trump 2024" flags and show their support for the former President.

Sophie Gousset @SophGousset On a tiny bridge, in front of Trump’s residence Mar-a-Lago in West Palm Beach, his supporters have been waiting for one thing : popping the champagne (euh crément) for the big unsurprising announcement… his candidacy for 2024 On a tiny bridge, in front of Trump’s residence Mar-a-Lago in West Palm Beach, his supporters have been waiting for one thing : popping the champagne (euh crément) for the big unsurprising announcement… his candidacy for 2024 https://t.co/w5FzYPYRsy

Donald Trump's wife, Melania Trump, also stood by him on the stage. However, neither Ivanka Trump nor Donald Jr. was seen anywhere near the stage or in the ballroom where the event took place.

With this, Trump has become the first candidate to announce his run for the Presidency in the 2024 US elections.

