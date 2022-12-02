What does FAFO mean? Elon Musk tweets in response to Kanye West's Twitter suspension

Elon Musk banned Kanye's Twitter account stating "incitement to violence," after the latter shared a series of controversial tweets on December 1, 2022. The move comes just two months after the rapper's account was reinstated.

Alex Jones interviewed Kanye on Thursday where the latter praised Hitler and made anti-Jewish remarks. Following the event, the latter faced massive backlash on social media.

Amidst this, he shared a series of tweets, including one about his ex-wife Kim's affair with Chris Paul. He also shared a tweet where he defended Balenciaga despite their child p*rn ad campaign, and an image of the Star of David with a Swastika in its center.

After Kanye's ban, Elon Musk tweeted, "FAFO," which stands for F**k Around and Find Out. The phrase has a negative connotation depending on the context, and is a "warning that taking negative steps will result in unwarranted consequences."

After his string of messed up tweets, Kanye had his account suspended for 12 hours, which disappointed netizens.

Netizens are questioning Musk's decision to suspect Ye for 12 hours

Just before the move, the rapper shared an alleged text conversation between him and Musk where the Twitter CEO stated that the former had "gone too far." Ye replied, asking who made Musk the judge and also shared a photo of Elon Musk being hosted by Endeavor CEO Ariel Zev Emanuel.

After this, netizens questioned why Kanye wasn't banned from the platform, and a user also sent a letter to Twitter. The latter responded and said that the image wasn't in violation of any of its policies. Meanwhile, Musk also banned West's account for 12 hours.

A user also asked Elon Musk to "fix Kanye," to which he said he tried his best, but since West had violated the rules, his account will be suspended.

Elon Musk @elonmusk @TheeAleexJ @kanyewest I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended. @TheeAleexJ @kanyewest I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended.

Within an hour, Kanye's account was suspended, with Musk explaining that the account was suspended for "incitement to violence" and not because he shared an "unflattering pic" of Musk. He also stated that he found the picture to be a motivation to lose weight.

Kanye's anti-Semitic behavior in the past two months

During an interview with Alex Jones on his show InforWars, the hip-hop singer went on an anti-Jewish rant. The rapper praised Hitler, stating that everyone has value they bring to the table, “especially Hitler.”

He even said that he liked Hitler and blamed the Jewish media for keeping the world from seeing the value of Hitler and the Nazis. Ye even went on to make anti-Semitic jokes about Ben Shapiro.

In the last two months, the rapper has come under fire for repeatedly making anti-Jewish statements. As a result, top brands such as Adidas and Gap have cut ties with him. These terminated partnerships have allegedly brought down his net worth from $2 billion to $400 million.

His account is currently suspended on Twitter for incitement to violence.

As mentioned earlier, Kanye's account was suspended earlier but after Elon Musk took over Twitter in October, he reinstated the rapper's account. Musk had claimed that he did so in an effort to promote free speech.

