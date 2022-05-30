Who is Ari Emanuel? Elon Musk, Diddy and more attend agent's star-studded wedding to Sarah Staudinger

Businessman and CEO of Endeavor, Ari Emanuel, recently tied the knot with fashion designer Sarah Staudinger on Saturday. The ceremony coincides with the Cannes Film Festival 2022, which ended on Saturday.

Many familiar faces from the entertainment industry attended the wedding held in the French Riviera resort town of St. Tropez. At the event, those present included Elon Musk, Emily Ratajkowski, Sean “Diddy” Combs, and Larry David, alongside the groom’s brother and former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel.

Angie Katz @KatzAngie Celebrities flock to Saint Tropez for the wedding of the year as Ari Emanuel says 'I do' ift.tt/zkp8P1L Celebrities flock to Saint Tropez for the wedding of the year as Ari Emanuel says 'I do' ift.tt/zkp8P1L

Samir Bhavnani @samirb This is the real life Ari from entourage. And Elon was there. And Larry David officiated. This cannot be true. We need that video I have to see what Larry had to say. mol.im/a/10866385 This is the real life Ari from entourage. And Elon was there. And Larry David officiated. This cannot be true. We need that video I have to see what Larry had to say. mol.im/a/10866385

Neither the bride and groom nor the celebrity guests have posted pictures from the wedding. Further details are still awaited.

Everything known about Ari Emanuel

Born on March 29, 1961, Ari Emanuel was a founding partner of the Endeavor Talent Agency and played an essential role in shaping its 2009 merger with the William Morris Agency. His father, Benjamin M. Emanuel, is a pediatrician and his mother, Marsha Emanuel, was a civil rights activist.

Emanuel attended New Trier High School and graduated from Macalester College in St. Paul, Minnesota, in 1983. Director Peter Berg was his roommate at the time.

Ari came to L.A. in 1987 and completed a mailroom training program at the Creative Artists Agency. He was a partner at InterTalent and a senior agent at ICAM Partners. He has been named to Fortune’s Businessperson of the Year list alongside Patrick Whitesell, co-CEO of WME.

The 61-year-old’s status in the entertainment industry has led to many homages and parodies over the years, including Bob Odenkirk’s character Stevie Grant on The Larry Sanders Show and Ari Gold, portrayed by Jeremy Piven in the HBO comedy-drama, Entourage.

Ari co-founded TheAudience with Sean Parker and Oliver Luckett in 2011 and served as a member of the Live Nation Entertainment board of directors. He is also the co-CEO of global sports, events, and talent management company IMG, along with Patrick Whitesell.

Emanuel gained recognition in 2006 when he requested that Hollywood blacklist Mel Gibson because of his anti-Semitic remarks during his DUI arrest. He donated $2,700 to Hillary Clinton in the 2016 U.S. presidential election and hosted fundraisers for the Democratic Party.

All about Sarah Staudinger

Ari Emanuel and Sarah Staudinger began dating in 2018 and were on a break from November 2020 for a few months. They got engaged in May 2021.

Sarah Staudinger is a fashion designer famous for her brand, STAUD. STAUD's products have been used by well-known social media influencers and celebrities like Claire Danes, Dakota Johnson, and Zoe Saldana. She was recognized as a Forbes '30 Under 30' honoree in Art & Style in 2019.

Sarah launched STAUD by raising money from her friends and family in 2015. She had previously lost thousands of dollars on a technology that helped customers make design choices like sleeves and pant lengths.

Meanwhile, Emanuel was previously married to Sarah Hardwick Haddington in 1996, and they had three sons. Emanuel filed for divorce in Los Angeles County Court after 20 years, mentioning irreconcilable differences.

