Why does Nick Cannon keep having kids? Hilarious memes take over Twitter as singer welcomes new baby with Lanisha Cole

Rapper Nick Cannon and model Lanisha Cole welcomed a baby girl named Onyx Ice Cole Cannon on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. The baby is Cannon's 9th child as he has had eight children from his previous relationships.
Taking to Instagram, Cannon posted a black-and-white photo of himself, Cole, and the baby, and captioned the post as:
"Once again, today I am in awe of the Devine Feminine! God has given me and @MissLanishaCole the privilege of hosting an Angel here on earth. I vow to protect, provide, guide and love this child to the best of my abilities."
Set to Chris Brown's "I Do," the post further read:
"We all learn so much from these angels we call children. I am learning that it is not the limited amount of time we have on this planet but it's the limited amount of love that is the issue. And I promise to love this little girl with all my heart, regardless what anyone says…"
Soon after the post, many Twitter users shared amusing memes about Nick Cannon's nine children.
While Nick Cannon never confirmed the real reason why he keeps having children, the rapper had previously noted that he wanted to have 10 to 12 kids. When asked about the real reason for his decision, Nick stated in an interview with The Breakfast Club:
“The beauty of fatherhood, man."
Twitter is on a laughing spree over Nick Cannon's desire to have more children
Since Nick Cannon has 9 children from various relationships, social media users are in awe of the rapper while making jokes about his desire to have more children.
In an interview with the Power 106 Los Angeles radio show, Nick had mentioned that he was "having these kids on purpose." The rapper noted:
"I don't have no accident. Trust me there's a lot of people that I could've gotten pregnant that I didn't. The ones that got pregnant are the ones that were supposed to get pregnant."
Speaking about his partners during an interview with The Breakfast Club, Nick also mentioned:
"Those women, and all women, are the ones that open themselves up to say, 'I would like to allow this man in my world and I will birth this child.' So it ain't my decision, I'm just following suit."
Everything we know about Nick Cannon and his baby mamas
Nick Cannon has nine children, two of whom are with Grammy-winning singer Mariah Carey. Cannon and Carey welcomed twins Monroe and Moroccan Scott on April 30, 2011. Speaking about the twins, Cannon told US Weekly:
"My son is laid back like me. My daughter's a diva like her mom. When my daughter wants something, she'll let you know immediately. With [our son], you kind of feed him when you get around to it, and he's okay with that."
During an interview with E! News, Cannon also revealed that he did not want his children to be in showbiz. He said:
"I actually don't want them to be in the business, but I understand that people have fallen in love with them and [they have] fans and stuff."
Monroe, however, made her modelling debut in 2021 for the children's clothing company OshKosh B'gosh. Cannon had shared her modelling video on his Instagram account with the caption 'proup poppa!'
In February 2017, Cannon announced the birth of his third child, Golden "Sagon" Cannon, with Miss Arizona USA Brittany Bell.
Nick Cannon welcomed four more children with three different partners between December 2020 and June 2021. In December 2020, he had a daughter named Powerful Queen Cannon with Brittany Bell, twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with DJ Abby De La Rosa in June 2021, and a baby boy Zen with model Alyssa Scott in June 2021.
He recently welcomed Legendary Love with model Bre Tiesi. He is now the father of Onyx, a daughter he shares with Lanisha Cole.
Nick Cannon is also set to welcome his 10th child with model Britanny Bell, with whom he shares son Golden and daughter Powerful Queen.