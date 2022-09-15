How old is Lanisha Cole? All about Nick Cannon's baby's mama and new baby as singer welcomes his 9th kid 

Nick Cannon recently surprised his fans with a piece of good news, revealing that he has welcomed his ninth child overall with model LaNisha Cole while awaiting the birth of his tenth and eleventh. The comedian shared a reel on Instagram where he revealed the newborn's name as Onyx Ice Cole Cannon. He wrote,

“Once again Today I am in Awe of the Devine Feminine! God has given me and @MissLanishaCole the privilege of hosting an Angel here on earth. I vow to protect, provide, guide and love this child to the best of my abilities. In this moment of celebration and jubilee, I wish to mute any low vibrational frequencies and only rejoice with the Highest Class of Civilization who are truly aligned with our purpose here in this dimension.”

Cannon continued and said that people learn a lot from children, and he learned that the problem is that people have a limited amount of love. He mentioned,

“And I promise to love this little girl with all my heart, regardless of what anyone says…I’ve given up on attempting to define myself for the world or society but instead I’m doing the work to heal and grow into the infinite Being God ordained me to be. Hopefully I can teach Onyx the same, to not let others shame or ridicule her with their outside opinions, because when they do they are only projecting their own harsh experiences, pain and social programming onto her unblemished beauty.”

Nick Cannon asked everyone to criticize him instead of the mothers of his children. He called LaNisha one of the kindest souls he had ever met and described her as loving and pure-hearted.

Everything known about Nick Cannon’s child’s mother

LaNisha Cole is a famous model and photographer (Image via misslanishacole/Instagram)

LaNisha Cole is a well-known model and has appeared in all eight seasons of Price is Right with hosts Bob Barker and Drew Carey. She has also appeared on multiple seasons of the NBC show Deal or No Deal.

She has been featured in music videos by Pharrell Williams, Trey Songz, and The Roots, followed by ad campaigns for Milani Cosmetics and Ciroc. She has been the host of the Syfy show, Fact or Faked: Paranormal Files for multiple seasons.

LaNisha is from Los Angeles and is a self-taught photographer who has worked with several directors and photographers in the last 15 years. She has clicked photographs of many artists, musicians, actors, and models, which made her a famous personality.

Apart from appearing in two TV shows, she has also appeared in the film Soul Plane. Born on February 13, 1982, she is 40 years old and was previously in a relationship with The Roots drummer, Questlove.

Despite being a famous figure, she does not have a Wikipedia page, and detailed information about her career, educational background, and family remains unknown.

Nick Cannon expecting two more kids

Nick Cannon is all set to welcome his third child with another one of his partners, Abby De La Rosa. He already shares twin sons with Abby De La Rosa, who were born in 2021.

He is also expecting a child with model Brittany Bell, with whom he has a son and daughter, born in 2017 and 2020, respectively.

While appearing on the Lip Service podcast with Angela Yee, Gigi Maguire, and Stephanie Santiago in June 2022, Nick Cannon did not reveal a possible due date for both the kids.

