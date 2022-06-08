How many kids does Nick Cannon have? Reality TV host confirms he’s expecting more babies in 2022

Radio host Nick Cannon, who is already a father of seven kids, recently announced on The Lip Service podcast that he is expecting more children this year. The host had previously also confirmed that he was expecting his eighth child with model Bre Tiesi.

In response to fan speculations about whether he has three babies on the way, the radio host said:

"When you say 'on the way... ' What count are you at? Let's just put it this way ... the stork is on the way. I don't know, it could be..."

The host for Wild N’ Out had welcomed three kids last year, and added that he might break his previous record this year. When fans asked if he could expect a handful of children this coming September and October, Nick complimented them by stating that they were "very good at math."

A look at Nick Cannon's relationships and children

Nick Cannon had twin boys, Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, with his ex-partner Abyy de la Rosa in June last year. On May 2022, the DJ announced that she was pregnant again, without revealing who the father was.

A month after the twins were born, the actor welcomed son Zen with Alyssa Scott, a model who had appeared on his music game show Wild N Out. However, their child unfortunately passed away in December 2021, shortly after being diagnosed with brain cancer.

Nick revealed on his talk show that his 5-month-old son had died from brain cancer, saying that he had been diagnosed with a malignant tumor in his head a couple of months before his passing. He explained that Zen's condition was great until that year's Thanksgiving, after which “the tumor began to grow a lot faster.”

In an emotional tribute to his son, Nick said:

“I really want to say I’m so grateful for my entire family for coming together during this time and being so loving and not judgmental of me. Alyssa was the strongest woman I’ve ever seen… [She] was always the best mom and continues to be the best mom possible.”

Cannon also has a 5-year-old called Golden “Sagon” and 1-year-old called Powerful Queen, with ex-girlfriend Brittany Bell.

That apart, he shares 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey, whom he was married to from 2008-2016. The duo stayed together until filing for divorce in 2014, formally separating two years later.

In an interview with comedian Kevin Hart on his Hart to Heart episode in August 2021, when asked how many kids he was planning to have, he had jokingly responded by saying:

“I don’t know that. You’re gonna put me on the spot? It’s like Spades, I got eight and a possible nine. I like children, damn it!”

In October 2021, Cannon had announced on his talk show - Nick Cannon - that he was planning to try celibacy until at least 2022.

After announcing his eighth child, with model Bre Tiesi, he revealed that his therapist suggested that he try to be celibate so that he could be present as much as possible for the new child and his existing children.

In a June 3 interview with Men's Health this year, the radio host had also defended his choice of not confirming to a traditional family approach. He argued that he was “engaged throughout my children’s day more often than the average adult can be.” He also confessed that although his family situation isn't typical, it works better for him than a conventional approach.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far