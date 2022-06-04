Who is Andy Stone? Singer sues Mariah Carey sued for $20 million over 'All I Want for Christmas is You'

Mariah Carey, an American singer-songwriter, is being sued in yet another copyright infringement case in Hollywood for her hit single All I Want for Christmas is You. Andy Stone, a singer-songwriter, has filed a $20 million lawsuit against Mariah Carey. Walter Afanasieff, a singer and co-writer, is also named in the case.

In documents obtained by PA Media, it is stated that Carey and her collaborators 'knowingly, wilfully, and intentionally engaged in a campaign' to infringe Stone’s copyright for the song. They further alleged that the defendants also committed 'acts of unjust enrichment by the unauthorised appropriation of plaintiff’s work and the goodwill associated therewith.'

Why is Andy Stone suing Mariah Carey?

Andy Stone, a singer-songwriter and country musician, claims that he recorded his song, All I Want For Christmas Is You, with his group Vince Vance & the Valiants in 1989. This was five years before Carey’s song was released. He also noted that his song received a good amount of airplay in 1993 and made it to the Billboard charts during the 1993 season. The lawsuit also noted that he has a music video for it. He filed his papers in the US District Court in the Eastern District of Louisiana.

Both songs are available to listen to below:

Fans react to Andy Stone's lawsuit against Mariah Carey

Several Mariah Carey fans have taken to Twitter to term Andy Stone's lawsuit as laughable. Some noted that he does not stand a chance and that the two songs do not sound alike. Some questioned the artist's 33-year delay in filing the lawsuit against Carey.

David Ziggy Greene (Private Eye drawings 2011-20) @SaHreports When you write one of history's worst songs in 1989 & never gave permission for it to be used but wait 33 years to do something about it itv.com/news/2022-06-0… When you write one of history's worst songs in 1989 & never gave permission for it to be used but wait 33 years to do something about it itv.com/news/2022-06-0…

Tony Perkins @TonyPerkinsFMTV This dude is suing Mariah Carey essentially because her song "All I Want for Christmas is You" has the same title as HIS Christmas song. The songs sound NOTHING ALIKE! This should get laughed right out of the courtroom. tmz.com/2022/06/03/mar… This dude is suing Mariah Carey essentially because her song "All I Want for Christmas is You" has the same title as HIS Christmas song. The songs sound NOTHING ALIKE! This should get laughed right out of the courtroom. tmz.com/2022/06/03/mar…

A Real Artist Stan @artdecorainbow Pop Base @PopBase Mariah Carey is being sued by songwriter Andy Stone for at least $20 million due to her classic ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ having the same title as a different song he recorded years before. Mariah Carey is being sued by songwriter Andy Stone for at least $20 million due to her classic ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ having the same title as a different song he recorded years before. https://t.co/Z9FTOAV7Pt Does this unknown artist know that Mariah Carey sued her ex boyfriend for wasting her time and won!?!? She thinks she has a chance!?! Never come for Mariah twitter.com/popbase/status… Does this unknown artist know that Mariah Carey sued her ex boyfriend for wasting her time and won!?!? She thinks she has a chance!?! Never come for Mariah twitter.com/popbase/status…

Rich Harle @RJHarle



Uh huh.



bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-… So it's been a Christmas staple for nearly 30 years, but now he's suddenly realised he thinks it infringes the copyright of his songUh huh. So it's been a Christmas staple for nearly 30 years, but now he's suddenly realised he thinks it infringes the copyright of his song Uh huh.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-…

Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas is You is a commercial success

Mariah Carey released her single All I Want for Christmas is You in 1994 for her fourth studio album, Merry Christmas. The song was a global hit, receiving immediate critical acclaim. It topped the charts in 26 countries, including Australia, Canada, France and Germany.

The track topped the US Billboard Hot 100 for the first time in 2019, 25 years after its original release. The track also topped the charts in the UK in 2020. All I Want for Christmas is You is the best-selling holiday song by a female artist and one of the best-selling physical singles in music history, with estimated sales of over 16 million copies worldwide.

billboard charts @billboardcharts @MariahCarey 's "All I Want For Christmas Is You" is officially No. 1 on the #Hot100 for the first time this week, 25 years after its release. .@MariahCarey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You" is officially No. 1 on the #Hot100 for the first time this week, 25 years after its release.

The song is certified Diamond by RIAA, signifying a sale of 10 million copies in the United States. It became the first and only holiday song to achieve this accomplishment.

In 2016, Carey sang the All I Want for Christmas is You on the popular feature Carpool Karaoke. Fellow singers Adele, Lady Gaga, Demi Lovato, Nick Jonas, Elton John, Selena Gomez, Gwen Stefani, Coldplay's Chris Martin and the band Red Hot Chili Peppers were featured in the video.

Previous copyright Infringement cases

Mariah Carey is not the only artist who has been hit with a copyright infringement case. Recent such cases include the likes of Katy Perry and Ed Sheeran, who were sued earlier for their popular tracks Dark Horse and Shape of You respectively. Both won their respective cases.

