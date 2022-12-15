"JYP we need an explanation now": NSWERs get upset after NMIXX's Jinni was removed from their Instagram

On December 14, 2022, JYP Entertainment removed all posts of NMIXX's Jinni, except for some group content, from their social media accounts.
Following the announcement of the idol's departure from NMIXX on December 9, the girl group's agency deleted all her pictures and videos from the official Instagram account of NMIXX without any explanation. This move left NSWERs (their fandom name) confused and upset as they demanded answers from JYPE.
While some fans understand that using Jinni's content for promotional purposes following her contract termination is professionally unethical, NSWERs still believe that a better explanation of her sudden departure is necessary. Moreover, they feel that the company should have given the fandom more time to register the information about NMIXX's Jinni's departure before deleting her pictures.
JYP Entertainment's lack of explanation concerning NMIXX's Jinni's departure concerns NSWERs
NMIXX's official instagram account, which once had over a thousand posts, dropped to 728, making fans guess the dreaded obvious of Jinni's removal from the company. Following the incident, fans took to Twitter to share their opinions on the matter, with most responses expressing their anger and disappointment.
The debate around the incident is that some fans find it rightful for JYP to delete her pictures, given the rules and regulations of the contract. Meanwhile, others argue that despite her departure, Jinni was once a part of the band, and deleting her history entirely from the group seems unfair.
On the other hand, NSWERs agree that JYP could've informed them ahead of time or given the fans more time ahead of deleting her images since the fandom felt it was disrespectful towards them. Moreover, the entire situation surrounding the departure of NMIXX's Jinni seems rushed and unexplained, concerning fans of the real reasons behind the issue.
Concerning Jinni's active participation as an NMIXX member with the recent release of the single Funky Glitter Christmas and her Bubble messages about her excitement for the upcoming comebacks, fans believe that her departure might hold more than "personal reasons."
NMIXX's Jinni was one of the famous faces of the group and amazed many fans with her impressive set of skills in dancing and vocals, alongside her unmatched visuals. The K-pop idol has never hinted at her departure during NMIXX's schedules prior to the announcement, and the rushed manner of events in the recent incidents leaves fans with no choice but to dig deeper into the situation.
After Jinni's departure from NMIXX, the group finally posted a six-member group with individual shots of each member during the behind-the-scenes of their AAA performance. Though Jinni's absence disheartened fans, they rejoiced at the group being active again after their short silence.
Despite the unfair and upsetting incidents that NMIXX's Jinni and her fans have faced over the past week, they continue to root for the idol regarding whatever she has planned for her career. Alongside, NSWERs are also stubborn in getting their well-deserved explanation of the situation from JYP.