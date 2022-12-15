"JYP we need an explanation now": NSWERs get upset after NMIXX's Jinni was removed from their Instagram

On December 14, 2022, JYP Entertainment removed all posts of NMIXX's Jinni, except for some group content, from their social media accounts.

Following the announcement of the idol's departure from NMIXX on December 9, the girl group's agency deleted all her pictures and videos from the official Instagram account of NMIXX without any explanation. This move left NSWERs (their fandom name) confused and upset as they demanded answers from JYPE.

MAREEN NMIXX 占 #FGC @7nmixx amori @nmixxgallery Was it really her decision though? We need proper explanation! She was sending messages on bbl like 2 days ago and kept saying how happy she was to be an idol just to leave all of sudden? JYPE, I truly hope you don't have anything to do with this because I have my suspicions Was it really her decision though? We need proper explanation! She was sending messages on bbl like 2 days ago and kept saying how happy she was to be an idol just to leave all of sudden? JYPE, I truly hope you don't have anything to do with this because I have my suspicions @jypnation we need an EXPLANATION NOW twitter.com/nmixxgallery/s… @jypnation we need an EXPLANATION NOW twitter.com/nmixxgallery/s…

While some fans understand that using Jinni's content for promotional purposes following her contract termination is professionally unethical, NSWERs still believe that a better explanation of her sudden departure is necessary. Moreover, they feel that the company should have given the fandom more time to register the information about NMIXX's Jinni's departure before deleting her pictures.

JYP Entertainment's lack of explanation concerning NMIXX's Jinni's departure concerns NSWERs

hana ༊*·˚ jinni i love you:(🥺💔 NSD📌 @7wwwinncity

now tell me what should i see when i missed her:(( there's no longer jinni's trace (except for group picture) in nmixx official instagram:((now tell me what should i see when i missed her:(( there's no longer jinni's trace (except for group picture) in nmixx official instagram:(( now tell me what should i see when i missed her:((💔 https://t.co/3YyfCHh86w

NMIXX's official instagram account, which once had over a thousand posts, dropped to 728, making fans guess the dreaded obvious of Jinni's removal from the company. Following the incident, fans took to Twitter to share their opinions on the matter, with most responses expressing their anger and disappointment.

The debate around the incident is that some fans find it rightful for JYP to delete her pictures, given the rules and regulations of the contract. Meanwhile, others argue that despite her departure, Jinni was once a part of the band, and deleting her history entirely from the group seems unfair.

xena @ily_xena @Koreaboo i think it’s ridiculous with zero explanation on why she was removed in the first place. @Koreaboo i think it’s ridiculous with zero explanation on why she was removed in the first place.

S 🧚🏾 @SSadiW8 @Koreaboo Tbh this is a bit mean, I don’t even think LSF or G-idle did this. Also they could have left it at least like a week or so. I mean It’s only been four days. So I can understand fans are still upset & feeling quite sensitive. Removing her pictures & so quick feels a bit too harsh. @Koreaboo Tbh this is a bit mean, I don’t even think LSF or G-idle did this. Also they could have left it at least like a week or so. I mean It’s only been four days. So I can understand fans are still upset & feeling quite sensitive. Removing her pictures & so quick feels a bit too harsh.

Marija @MarijaVesela @Koreaboo The children dont know anything about contracts. JYPE is breaking the law if they have pictures of her on NMiXXs page. She has terminated the contract. She has nothing to do with JYPE anymore. @Koreaboo The children dont know anything about contracts. JYPE is breaking the law if they have pictures of her on NMiXXs page. She has terminated the contract. She has nothing to do with JYPE anymore.

gelomote🙂 @maaarky2003 . Its kinda cruel. Bruh. JYPE deleted all solo picture of Jinni on NMIXX instagram. Its kinda cruel. Bruh. JYPE deleted all solo picture of Jinni on NMIXX instagram😢. Its kinda cruel.

nyxie!! @WOOAHAEBOT no cause if you think about it…jyp kinda let jinni go hella easily? i mean she was an ace and one of the most popular members of the group, but jyp didn’t fight to keep her in the company? and NOW they deleted her pics off of nmixx’s instagram? no cause if you think about it…jyp kinda let jinni go hella easily? i mean she was an ace and one of the most popular members of the group, but jyp didn’t fight to keep her in the company? and NOW they deleted her pics off of nmixx’s instagram?

Ann —ia nswer @iam_annplum

You guys don't even give a damn about us (nswers) we're still not well, and you're making it worse. I will never, ever forgive Div4 because you never listened to us

@NMIXX_official We're aware that Jinni terminated her contract, but taking down her Instagram post was too much!You guys don't even give a damn about us (nswers) we're still not well, and you're making it worse. I will never, ever forgive Div4 because you never listened to us We're aware that Jinni terminated her contract, but taking down her Instagram post was too much! You guys don't even give a damn about us (nswers) we're still not well, and you're making it worse. I will never, ever forgive Div4 because you never listened to us @NMIXX_official

On the other hand, NSWERs agree that JYP could've informed them ahead of time or given the fans more time ahead of deleting her images since the fandom felt it was disrespectful towards them. Moreover, the entire situation surrounding the departure of NMIXX's Jinni seems rushed and unexplained, concerning fans of the real reasons behind the issue.

Concerning Jinni's active participation as an NMIXX member with the recent release of the single Funky Glitter Christmas and her Bubble messages about her excitement for the upcoming comebacks, fans believe that her departure might hold more than "personal reasons."

NMIXX's Jinni was one of the famous faces of the group and amazed many fans with her impressive set of skills in dancing and vocals, alongside her unmatched visuals. The K-pop idol has never hinted at her departure during NMIXX's schedules prior to the announcement, and the rushed manner of events in the recent incidents leaves fans with no choice but to dig deeper into the situation.

NMIXX @NMIXX_official

2022 Asia Artist Awards IN JAPAN



NSWER를 위한 NMIXX의 AAA무대

NMIXX에게 큰 힘을 주시고

응원해주시는 NSWER 여러분

항상 함께 해주셔서 감사합니다



#NMIXX #엔믹스

#AAA #2022AAA

#2022AsiaArtistAwards [📸] 2212132022 Asia Artist Awards IN JAPANNSWER를 위한 NMIXX의 AAA무대NMIXX에게 큰 힘을 주시고응원해주시는 NSWER 여러분항상 함께 해주셔서 감사합니다 [📸] 2212132022 Asia Artist Awards IN JAPANNSWER를 위한 NMIXX의 AAA무대👍NMIXX에게 큰 힘을 주시고응원해주시는 NSWER 여러분항상 함께 해주셔서 감사합니다💕#NMIXX #엔믹스#AAA #2022AAA#2022AsiaArtistAwards https://t.co/fAqPmXqj7L

After Jinni's departure from NMIXX, the group finally posted a six-member group with individual shots of each member during the behind-the-scenes of their AAA performance. Though Jinni's absence disheartened fans, they rejoiced at the group being active again after their short silence.

Despite the unfair and upsetting incidents that NMIXX's Jinni and her fans have faced over the past week, they continue to root for the idol regarding whatever she has planned for her career. Alongside, NSWERs are also stubborn in getting their well-deserved explanation of the situation from JYP.

