JYP announces the departure of NMIXX's Jinni from the company and the group

On December 9, JYP Entertainment released an official statement announcing that NMIXX's Jinni, who debuted earlier this year, has terminated the contract with the company. The K-pop idol will be leaving both the group and the company, with NMIXX continuing as a six-member group.

Jinni was a trainee under JYP Entertainment for over six years and finally debuted on February 22, 2022, under NMIXX. The seven group members received a lot of attention right from their debut for their catchy releases like O.O, DICE, etc. With a recent Christmas release, Funky Christmas, on November 23, fans were quite shaken about Jinni's sudden departure.

JYP's announcement of NMIXX's Jinni's departure

NMIXX Jinni's departure from JYP puts fans through a roller coaster of emotions

While some fans are worried about Jinni's sudden departure, making them trace back to the roots of her decision, others are also proud of the bold decision of the K-pop idol. After her debut, NMIXX's Jinni had expressed the mountain of hardships she faced along her journey.

Away from family and loved ones, many K-pop idols train for a long time to finally reach the debut stage to kickstart their lives as artists, and NMIXX's Jinni was no exception.

After years of being a trainee alongside another NMIXX member, Lily, Jinni showcased an impressive set of skills in the past 10 months following her debut. The group received a lot of love from their fans, placing them among the many nominees and leading them to win the 'Favorite New Artist' at MAMA 2022.

Though the news brought sadness to NSWERs, they also found the news to be quite skeptical. A few weeks ago, NMIXX's Jinni expressed her gratitude to her fans for the support the group received with their debut, through a Bubble post. She also mentioned how excited she was about the next comeback and was looking forward to working harder for the same.

The news of her departure did not seem to correlate with the past events of Jinni in NMIXX, which concerned fans further, regarding the real reason she might be leaving the company. It has been doing incredibly well for a rookie K-pop girl group and the sudden departure left fans confused. This was only fueled by the recent disbandments and departures of several K-pop idols this year.

Many groups like LUNARSOLAR and MAMADOL, amongst eighteen other K-pop girl groups, disbanded in 2022. These unusual statistics concerned fans about the whys and hows of these instances.

Regardless of the unfortunate news of Jinni's departure, fans are both proud and happy about the choice she has made. NSWERs are excited to see how the K-pop idol will continue to pan out her career as an idol further and NMIXX will proceed as a six-member group in their upcoming comebacks.

