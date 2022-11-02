10+ K-pop idols who left their groups in 2022

2022 has been a year of exits with multiple K-pop idols leaving their groups for a number of reasons ranging from better solo opportunities to negative public opinion due to the scandals they were embroiled in.

Reshuffling a K-pop group or the addition and removal of K-pop idols from groups is common and has happened numerous times over the years. Red Velvet started out as a four-member group, and a year after their debut, a fifth member was added to the final line-up.

EXO started off as a twelve member boy group. However, currently, they’re down to nine members, and only eight are sporadically active as a group. Consequently, it comes as no surprise that in 2022 as well, many K-pop idols chose to leave their groups.

Chiwoo, Jiho, and 8 other K-pop idols who chose to leave their group

1) Naeun

APINK’s Naeun decided to leave the group after being with them and IST Entertainment for over 11 years. She chose to end her contract and leave the group to focus more on her solo ambitions as an actress and is currently signed with YG Entertainment as their actress.

2) Huiyeon and Jian

LIGHTSUM Charts @lightsumchart



#thankyou_jian #thankyou_huiyeon Jian and Huiyeon, thank you for the amazing 1 year you guys spent with us! We had appreciated your time as lightsum members, LIGHTSUM won’t be the same without you two. So please stay healthy and lets meet again soon. Jian and Huiyeon, thank you for the amazing 1 year you guys spent with us! We had appreciated your time as lightsum members, LIGHTSUM won’t be the same without you two. So please stay healthy and lets meet again soon. #thankyou_jian #thankyou_huiyeon https://t.co/K5KEwhy6eL

LIGHTSUM members Huiyeon and Jian were announced to be leaving the group, as per a recent notice issued by Cube Entertainment. Fans were not informed of the reason behind the departure of the K-pop idols or the reason behind the sudden reorganization of the group, which has left them reasonably outraged.

3) Chiwoo

KINGDOM debuted as a seven-member group in 2021, but in 2022 itself, one of the members, Chiwoo, decided to leave the group due to personal reasons. Their company, GF Entertainment, didn't make any further announcements on the issue, much to the dismay of fans. However, Chiwoo was replaced by a new member, Hwon, to keep the group's total number of members the same.

4) Jiho

mitch | yooa selfish 🐟 @baepujyo May 9 2015 jiho introduced herself in twitter as a member of oh my girl for the first time.



May 9 2022 it was reported that jiho didn't renew her contract in WM and oh my girl will continue to promote as 6 members.



exactly 7 years. May 9 2015 jiho introduced herself in twitter as a member of oh my girl for the first time. May 9 2022 it was reported that jiho didn't renew her contract in WM and oh my girl will continue to promote as 6 members.exactly 7 years. https://t.co/oUTXpar794

OH MY GIRL shocked fans with the news of Jiho departing from the group. Having performed with the group for seven years, the K-pop idol wanted to focus on other aspects of her career such as acting and hence chose to leave her idol career behind. She is currently signed with P&Studio as their actress.

5) Kim Garam

mimosa⁹ಇ≷ @oncemimosa kim garam is so beautiful kim garam is so beautiful https://t.co/iKAzy4BL5M

LE SSERAFIM debuted in 2022 as a six-member group. However, one of their members, Kim Garam, was soon embroiled in a bullying scandal. Matters took a turn for the worse when more unfortunate alleged news about her behavior at school came to light. She later decided to leave the group, although recently it has been proven that the allegations against her were mostly false.

6) Sohee

nugu promoter @nugupromoter Sohee has left ICHILLIN’ after discussions with the company about her future



They will now continue as a 6 member group Sohee has left ICHILLIN’ after discussions with the company about her futureThey will now continue as a 6 member group https://t.co/PbUO0QW9iF

The seven-member K-pop group ICHILLIN’ debuted in 2021 but had to part ways with idol Sohee as she left the group in 2022. The reason behind her departure was largely because her ideals and the future she envisioned for herself did not align with the group’s future goals.

7) Jiyoon

weeekly pics @weeeklytime



we love you, shin jiyoon.

#ThankYouJiyoon to weeekly's 2nd oldest, mercury, wednesday, little hamster & sunshine. thank you so much for everything. daileees will always be right by your side supporting you on your next journey.we love you, shin jiyoon. to weeekly's 2nd oldest, mercury, wednesday, little hamster & sunshine. thank you so much for everything. daileees will always be right by your side supporting you on your next journey.we love you, shin jiyoon.#ThankYouJiyoon https://t.co/JnCA9yW7r2

Weeekly member Jiyoon has been struggling with her mental health for a while now, and the K-pop idol finally decided to leave the group to focus on getting better in 2022. She is currently focusing on healing, and her fans wish her the best in her future endeavors.

8) Gyuri

Gyuri’s departure from fromis_9 came as a shock to fans. Since her contract ended in 2022, the K-pop idol decided not to renew it and quietly left the group. No further news of her departure has been shared.

9) Heochan

VICTON member Heochan was arrested for driving under the influence, and his activities with the group were halted. The K-pop idol finally decided to leave the group in 2022 so as to not cause further damage to his group’s reputation.

10) Ravn

Li @spacelfa #Ravn_back_to_ONEUS #OneusOT6Forever

Korean Toomons, when Raven needed your support, you were silent. While there is a chance to change everything, can you start talking about this problem? We want Ravn back

LET'S DO IT TOGETHER Korean Toomons, when Raven needed your support, you were silent. While there is a chance to change everything, can you start talking about this problem? We want Ravn backLET'S DO IT TOGETHER #Ravn_back_to_ONEUS #OneusOT6ForeverKorean Toomons, when Raven needed your support, you were silent. While there is a chance to change everything, can you start talking about this problem? We want Ravn backLET'S DO IT TOGETHER https://t.co/5wY4xNdTyX

ONEUS member Ravn was recently embroiled in a dating scandal where his ex-girlfriend leaked chats and proof of their relationship, accusing him of cheating on her. His company, RBW Entertainment, posted that they will uncover the truth behind the malicious allegations. However, the K-pop idol didn’t want the group to suffer because of him and has voluntarily opted to leave the group to preserve their reputation.

Very few groups have been able to retain all their original members since their debut, BTS and TWICE being two such K-pop groups. Unfortunately, most K-pop idols use their groups as a stepping stone to achieve their solo dreams.

Poll : 0 votes