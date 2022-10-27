ONEUS’ Ravn leaves group, agency plans to “unveil accurate truths” through legal measures

ONEUS’ Ravn has departed the group amidst cheating and manipulating allegations raised by an alleged ex-girlfriend. The South Korean boy band will henceforth promote as a five-member group consisting only of Seoho, Leedo, Keonhee, Hwanwoong, and Xion.

On October 27, 2022, RBW announced that ONEUS’ Ravn had voluntarily decided to leave the group so as not to cause more harm to it. The agency stated that it respected the idol’s decision. Hence, officially as of today, Ravn is no longer a part of the VAMOS group.

The controversy arose on October 14, when an anonymous netizen claiming to be Ravn's ex-girlfriend released audio and video clips alleging that the idol cheated on her and gaslit her. Subsequently, on October 18, RBW halted the member's activities until further notice.

Agency of ONEUS’ Ravn notifies fans of the idol’s departure in detail

Jeff Benjamin @Jeff__Benjamin



The news comes after an anonymous Twitter user posted a range of claims... (1/2) ONEUS @official_ONEUS #원어스]



<원어스(ONEUS)

RAVN 관련 안내 >



상세 안내

m.cafe.daum.net/RBWBOYZ/T6yH/4… <원어스(ONEUS)RAVN 관련 안내상세 안내 [#원어스]<원어스(ONEUS) RAVN 관련 안내📢>✔ 상세 안내🔗 m.cafe.daum.net/RBWBOYZ/T6yH/4… RBW announces that ONEUS member Ravn has departed the group: "Ravn expressed his intent to voluntarily leave the group in concern of the harm that is being caused to the ONEUS members and fans"The news comes after an anonymous Twitter user posted a range of claims... (1/2) twitter.com/official_ONEUS… RBW announces that ONEUS member Ravn has departed the group: "Ravn expressed his intent to voluntarily leave the group in concern of the harm that is being caused to the ONEUS members and fans"The news comes after an anonymous Twitter user posted a range of claims... (1/2) twitter.com/official_ONEUS…

On October 27, 2022, RBW posted a notice on ONEUS’ official fancafe regarding news that shocked their fandom. ONEUS’ Ravn had decided to leave the group, and the agency respected his decision to do so. In a statement, the agency shared that the idol did not want to cause further harm to the group.

As per translation via Koreaboo, the statement read:

“Hello, this is RBW. We sincerely thank fans for loving the group ONEUS, and with a heavy heart, we are announcing the departure of member RAVN. We want to inform you about Ravn’s withdrawal from ONEUS."

It continues,

"Regarding this issue, Ravn was concerned about the damage it was causing to the ONEUS members and fans and voluntarily decided to withdraw from the group. After careful discussion with the members, we have agreed to respect the opinion of the voluntary withdrawal. Therefore, Ravn has officially withdrawn from the group as of today.”

The agency then shared its near-future plans. While the group will be working as five members, they mentioned that they discovered fake things during their inquiry into the rumors about ONEUS’ Ravn. It assured fans that they would take action through the legal route.

“ONEUS will continue activities with five members from now on. Regardless of Ravn’s departure, while checking the facts of the case, we discovered false information and malicious editing included in the posts circulating regarding Ravn, and we will unveil the accurate truths on this through a lawsuit.”

The agency also warned netizens that they will be taking strong legal action against those who made malicious comments about the artists and the agency.

“In addition, there will be firm legal action taken regarding comments with malicious personal attacks against the agency and artists. Regardless of the validity of the circulated posts, we feel responsibility for our inadequacy in artist management.”

Towards the end of the statement, the agency apologized for the scandal. They did not mention whether the allegations about ONEUS’ Ravn were true or not, but they bowed their heads in apology.

“We deeply apologize for causing concern to many due to an issue with our agency artist’s personal matters. Please continue to show much interest and support for ONEUS’ activities, and we once again bow our heads in apology for causing concern to fans.”

나무늘보웅 🦥 | Namo @sl0thWoong 1.RAVN Voluntary withdrawal from ONEUS to protect ONEUS after discussing with ravn and the members



2.ONEUS will continue as 5- members



3. there are false facts and malicious edits and the fact check will be through lawsuits 1.RAVN Voluntary withdrawal from ONEUS to protect ONEUS after discussing with ravn and the members 2.ONEUS will continue as 5- members 3. there are false facts and malicious edits and the fact check will be through lawsuits

The statement hit like a bolt of lightning to two sections of fans: one, who supported ONEUS’ Ravn, and the other who was waiting for a proper investigation before taking any huge step.

The notice especially brought out the wrath of Ravn’s supporters due to the usage of phrase “discovered false information and malicious editing.” They expressed their anger at fellow fans who targeted the idol online and the agency for removing him despite clearly stating that there was some evil intention involved.

Mafe 🐈 RAVN IS INNOCENT @mafa_1821 Another idol lost his group because of false accusations tho, i hope y'all learn someday, everyone who turned against him, everyone with the ot5 bs, you did this, and another idol lost his group because of ppl like you, you're just as bad as op



And Ravn is innocent btw, so f u Another idol lost his group because of false accusations tho, i hope y'all learn someday, everyone who turned against him, everyone with the ot5 bs, you did this, and another idol lost his group because of ppl like you, you're just as bad as op And Ravn is innocent btw, so f u

Ovive - VICTON 💙💛 @Oviveee

BUT the accusations are still ongoing. It will take time to get the final decision. So no, Ravn is not "free of charge" right now. So don't say "but he is innocent", we still don't know ONEUS @official_ONEUS #원어스]



<원어스(ONEUS)

RAVN 관련 안내 >



상세 안내

m.cafe.daum.net/RBWBOYZ/T6yH/4… <원어스(ONEUS)RAVN 관련 안내상세 안내 [#원어스]<원어스(ONEUS) RAVN 관련 안내📢>✔ 상세 안내🔗 m.cafe.daum.net/RBWBOYZ/T6yH/4… To be clear, RBW said that there were false information on some articles,etc about RavnBUT the accusations are still ongoing. It will take time to get the final decision. So no, Ravn is not "free of charge" right now. So don't say "but he is innocent", we still don't know twitter.com/official_ONEUS… To be clear, RBW said that there were false information on some articles,etc about RavnBUT the accusations are still ongoing. It will take time to get the final decision. So no, Ravn is not "free of charge" right now. So don't say "but he is innocent", we still don't know twitter.com/official_ONEUS…

In other news, ONEUS will be embarking on their first world tour titled REACH FOR US starting in Seoul on October 29, 2022. The agency released a venue and date poster for the US leg of the tour but deleted it within a few hours.

Poll : 0 votes