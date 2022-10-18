Agency halts activities of ONEUS’ Ravn till investigations reveal the truth

ONEUS’ Ravn has halted activities temporarily till RBW Entertainment completes its investigation into his cheating allegations.

On October 17, 2022, RBW Entertainment released a statement announcing that ONEUS will be promoted as a five-member group for the time being. The agency mentioned that they are in the process of “thoroughly checking the authenticity” of the allegations raised against Ravn. The statement also mentioned that the member would be on a hiatus.

The K-pop fandom was taken aback when cheating and gaslighting allegations against ONEUS’ Ravn spread like wildfire on October 14, 2022. An anonymous netizen, claiming to be the idol’s ex-girlfriend with a Twitter ID @oAKjan3BvAJjqld, posted videos, audio recordings, and screenshots to claim that Ravn had cheated on her with other women.

Agency announces temporary hiatus of ONEUS’ Ravn, asks fans to refrain from making any connection to the group

RBW Entertainment’s lengthy statement regarding their plans for ONEUS’ Ravn was posted on October 17, 2022. The agency shared that until they check and verify facts, the singer will not be promoted as a part of a group and will be on a hiatus.

The statement reads:

“Hello. This is RBW. We express our sincere gratitude to fans who are sending lots of love and support to group ONEUS, and we would like to inform you regarding the matter of Ravn’s private life, which recently circulated through social media.”

It goes on to say:

“The agency is thoroughly checking the authenticity of the relevant case, and we will halt all of Ravn’s scheduled activities until the truth is confirmed. Accordingly, ONEUS will continue as a five-membered group for all scheduled activities going forward.”

The agency also mentioned that they would take strict legal action if the allegations turned out to be groundless. It stated:

“In the case that the agency checks that the circulator’s claims are found to be groundless falsehoods, we inform you that we will be responding strongly through our law firm.”

Towards the end of the statement, the agency emphasized that Ravn’s incident was a standalone issue and did not involve other ONEUS members in any way. Fans previously shared the same sentiment and requested fellow fans not to drag the group into the issue. The statement states:

“Furthermore, we also confirmed that the concerned post is completely irrelevant to the other ONEUS members. We deeply apologize once more to fans who must have been surprised by this sudden news, and we will do our best to confirm the truth more carefully. Thank you.”

K-pop fans are on the fence regarding the allegations

ONEUS’ Ravn has faced mixed reactions since the allegations dropped a few days ago. On one hand, they criticized the idol for his views towards women, while on the other hand, several netizens said that they would remain neutral until the agency released a formal statement after investigations.

ONEUS debuted in 2019 and recently made their comeback on September 5, 2022, with their eighth EP, Malus.

