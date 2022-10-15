“Carefully checking the truth”: Agency of ONEUS’ Ravn addresses cheating and gaslighting rumors

ONEUS' Ravn has found himself in hot waters. Severe allegations of cheating and gaslighting were made by an anonymous netizen who claimed to be the idol's ex-girlfriend on October 14. His agency, RBW Entertainment, released an official statement regarding the same on October 15.

In the statement, the agency emphasized that it will do its best to uncover every detail and "determine all the facts." The statement read:

“Hello, this is RBW. First, we sincerely thank the fans who care for the group ONEUS, and we are letting you know that we are currently in the process of carefully checking the truth regarding the posts made about member Ravn. Additionally, we promise to do our utmost to precisely determine all the facts. Thank you.”

On October 14, an anonymous person with Twitter ID @oAKjan3BvAJjqld posted videos, audio, screenshots, and a lengthy statement alleging that ONEUS' Ravn cheated on her and gaslit her.

The alleged ex-girlfriend claimed that they first met in 2020 in Japan and that they got intimate after he made her consume alcohol. She also accused him of cheating on her with other Japanese and Korean women. One Korean woman, with the initials LHY, was named continuously in the alleged ex-girlfriend's letter.

The alleged ex-girlfriend also claimed that ONEUS' Ravn was not on a health hiatus, as stated by the agency right after the group's debut in 2019. She alleged that everyone involved with Ravn knew about his issues with women and that the company had confiscated his phone during that period.

In an excerpt from the statement, the anonymous person said,

“You know, people actually know all about how you couldn’t participate in group promotions right after you debuted because you had problems with the women in your life. Remember how you didn’t have a cellphone, so you wrote Naver emails using your iPad?”

RBW Entertainment reported Ravn's health hiatus in March 2019. He then resumed group activities in May of the same year.

Fans criticized the agency for sweeping the issue under the rug and lying about the allegations. They left no room to express their anger over the protection Ravn received in the past.

The allegations against ONEUS' Ravn have snowballed into a major K-pop scandal. The industry's strict no-dating rule has given rise to multiple controversies, ranging from baseless relationship rumors to se*ual assault allegations.

ONEUS' fandom and K-pop stan Twitter is similarly divided on Ravn's cheating controversy. While most netizens harshly criticized the idol for being misogynistic, some took a no-comment stance. Some have also said they would wait for a formal statement and thorough investigation before jumping to conclusions.

Additionally, netizens noticed that CyA unfollowed ONEUS' Ravn and deleted all of their collaborations from SoundCloud. CyA is a rapper, producer, singer, and songwriter of ONEWE, a group under RBW Entertainment.

However, the entire K-pop fandom agrees that ONEUS must not be blamed for one member's alleged misdeeds. Fans now await RBW Entertainment's detailed statement regarding the issue.

