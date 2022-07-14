10 incredible moments from HallyuPopFest London 2022

The iconic HallyuPopFest was back with a bang this summer 2022. Held at the OVO Arena Wembley, London, on July 9 and 10, 2022, the event was a blockbuster. This was the first time K-pop's biggest festival took place in a city outside Singapore.

HallyuPopFest announced its much-awaited 3rd edition on April 1 this year, and its first wave of artists included ASTRO, EVERGLOW, ONEUS, and MAMAMOO's Hwasa, among others.

Let's take a look at some of the most remarkable moments from the Korean Pop festival.

Ten incredible moments from HallyuPopFest that are a must-watch

1) Queen Hwasa making the stage her own

The Mamamoo member shined bright like a start with her solo on-stage performance for HallyuPopFest. She opened with her debut track Twit and mesmerized the audience with her ballad number, Bless U.

However, the show stopper was Hwasa's Maria, which had fans fall in love with the artist.

2) Kep1er being the best rookies

Jeeethoven🫧#ThankYouJiyoon @yeppeossong



2022 #Kep1er the audience for kep1er was insanely loud, especially during wa da da. the whole stadium was singing along #HallyuPopFest 2022 #HallyuPopFest the audience for kep1er was insanely loud, especially during wa da da. the whole stadium was singing along #HallyuPopFest2022 #HallyuPopFest #Kep1er https://t.co/zJQhJJJ4Je

This fourth-generation rookie group came with a motto to captivate the Wembley stadium. The nine-member group grabbed everyone's attention with their debut title track Wa Da Da.

Additionally, with their performance of Le Voya9e and Up!, Kep1er assured that they are a group full of promising artists.

3) WEEEKLY's charismatic performance

donkey clone 69 @kaikaeya WEEEKLY DANCING TO EXO KOKOBOP THE EXO FANCHANTS OH MY GOD WEEEKLY DANCING TO EXO KOKOBOP THE EXO FANCHANTS OH MY GOD https://t.co/QmkrOlgydL

With an exemplary performance at the HallyuPopFest 2022, girl group WEEKLY made multiple headlines. The six-member group showcased their many talents, from charismatic stage presence to passionate dance routines.

They also partook in a cover challenge and recreated the choreographies of K-pop groups like BTS and ITZY.

4) Chen and his charms

Breathtaking would be an understatement for Chen's performance at the HallyuPopFest. The EXO member's delivery of Love Words and Beautiful Goodbye provided the audience with a serene atmosphere.

However, this wasn't all, and the OST singer went to perform Best Luck and Everytime with his heavenly vocals. Fans couldn't believe he was the same person who claimed that he felt anxious moments ago:

“I’m so nervous to be standing with all these amazing artists tonight,”

5) SF9 setting the stage on fire

Hurdling their way out of technical glitches, the six-member band set the stage on fire in a few seconds. Considering SF9 performed almost three years ago in London, it brought back memories for the group and fans alike.

Their performance of Good Guy and Tear Drop was especially noteworthy, as the members enchanted the audience with their stunning looks and dance moves.

6) EVERGLOW's everlasting performance

EVERGLOW came to dominate the HallyuPopFest, and their performance on La Di Da and Dun Dun is a testament to that.

The group opened with their pop and EDM number Adios which set the tone for the entire act. The crowd went berserk and chanted,

“EVERGLOW forever, let’s go.”

7) ASTRO sub-unit winning hearts

Unique as ever, ASTRO decided to send fans into a frenzy with their sub-unit's performances. While Cha Eunwoo and MJ couldn't make it to the HallyuPopFest, other members lit up the stadium.

From Jinjin and Rocky's performance of Lock Down and Just Breath to Moon Bin and Sanha's versions of Bad Idea and Who, the artists were flawless. However, the cherry on the cake was the performance of Candy Sugar Pop by all four members.

8) ONEUS captivating the stadium

From pulling off insane choreographies to serving extraordinary visuals, ONEUS added life to the HallyuPopFest. Their performances of Luna and Life Is Beautiful were as magnificent and remarkable as their set.

Without a doubt, the six-member band was the highlight of the Korean Pop festival this year.

9) P1 Harmony being the ultimate kings

The stunning set the six-member boy band served the audience proved to be the epitome of dynamism and energy. Their power-packed routines of Siren and BOP almost instantly made rounds on the internet.

P1 Harmony members also indulged in a random cover challenge and recreated the choreographies of SF9, aespa, and ITZY, among others.

10) Kai's enchanting stage presence

All things end, and at HallyuPopFest, EXO member Kai took responsibility for a bitter-sweet goodbye this year. Wrapping up the event, his performances of Peaches and Vanilla were perfect.

However, Kai faced an outfit malfunction, due to which he had to be off the stage for quite some time. Amidst the chaos, the EXO member's return to the stage gave the audience a lot to cheer about. He ended the festival with Hello Stranger and Mmmh, the lead single for his debut album.

The first Korean pop music festival was held in September 2018 in Singapore. It became the largest K-Pop festival held in Southeast Asia.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far