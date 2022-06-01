Weeekly's Shin Ji-yoon decides to permanently leave the group due to ongoing health concerns

K-pop idol Shin Ji-yoon from Weeekly recently confirmed her departure from the group after only one year of debut to focus on her mental health. She first experienced signs of anxiety in August 2021 and then took a hiatus in March 2022, but the singer has now decided to leave the group to focus on her mental health.

The singer announced her exit via the group’s agency, IST Entertainment (formerly known as Play M Entertainment).

"We have reached the decision that Ji-yoon needs to be in an environment where she can focus on her mental health above all else and that she should continue to focus on receiving treatment."

On June 1, 2022, IST Entertainment took to Twitter to update Weeekly fans about some critical and heavy-hearted news regarding one of the group members. The agency released a formal departure letter for K-pop idol Shin Ji-yoon.

Previously, Shin Ji-Yoon temporarily halted all her scheduled activities back in August 2021 after experiencing severe anxiety symptoms during promotions. After resuming promotions in December, the idol called back the activities and took another hiatus in March 2022, due to continuing symptoms of anxiety.

However, approximately three months later, IST Entertainment delivered the news of Shin Ji-yoon’s departure from the group, allowing the artist to focus on her treatment and recovery wholly.

The agency stated:

"With the artist’s health as our top priority, Jiyoon herself, her family, medical experts, and IST Entertainment had been cautiously discussing whether she was ready to resume her activities."

IST Entertainment continued:

"However, we have reached the decision that Jiyoon needs to be in an environment where she can focus on her mental health above all else and that she should continue to focus on receiving treatment."

The agency stated that Shin Ji-yoon will wrap up all her activities as a group member on this day and that the girl group will continue its musical journey as a six-member line-up.

"Thus, as of June 1, 2022, Jiyoon will officially be concluding her activities as a member of Weeekly, and Weeekly will continue their journey as a six-member group."

IST Entertainment ended its letter by apologizing to fans for causing distress and requested them to support Shin Ji-yoon during her ongoing trials and tribulations. Additionally, the agency asked fans to cheer on the other members who will continue working.

"We deeply apologize for the concern we have caused, and we ask for your unwavering support for Jiyoon so that she can regain her bright and lovely energy. Furthermore, we hope you will continue to cheer on the six members who will work hard to fill the empty spot of “Wednesday”. Thank you."

Meanwhile, the K-pop girl group was previously announced as part of the artist line-up for HallyuPopFest, held in London in July 2022 at the massive 12,500-capacity OVO Arena Wembley. It is unclear if Shin Ji-Yoon's departure from Weeekly will change the group’s attendance.

