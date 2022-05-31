MIK festival 2022: Date, tickets, lineup, venue and more

Made in Korea festival aka MIK festival is the first outdoor Korean festival in Europe, and it has finally announced its lineup. The festival will take place at Southwark Park in Rotherhithe, London. The two-day MIK Festival is being termed as the biggest outdoor K-pop festival in Europe ever, and will take place on July 30 and July 31 in London this year.

Tickets for the festival will be priced between £108 (general admission) and £168 (golden circle), but they are yet to go on sale. The festival will also feature a variety of events showcasing K-fashion, K-lifestyle, and K-culture, alongside street food, drinks, dance, and flash mobs among other attractions.

MIK festival 2022 lineup

The festival’s page has dedicated July 30 and July 31 to K-pop and Hip-hop music respectively. The show will run 12.00 pm to 9.00 pm on both days. The artists who will grace the stage on each day are mentioned below.

MIK festival July 30 lineup:

The lineup for July 30 features South Korean musicians like Jay Park, Lee Hi and Jessi. Other artists in the lineup include girl group Red Velvet, EXO's SuHo, PENTAGON, ChungHa, VIVIZ, Golden Child, Cherry Bullet and Billlie.

MIK festival July 31 lineup:

The festival has also announced the lineup for the second day. Korean-American singer-rappers Jay Park and Jessi will appear on the stage again, along with singer-songwriters Lee Hi and GRAY. The July 31 lineup will also include hip-hop trio Epik High, and rappers pH-1, Loco and Dok2.

London to host another K-pop festival on July 9 and July 10

Yet another K-pop festival is slated to take place in London on July 9 and July 10 at the OVO Arena Wembley. The festival, called the HallyuPopFest, is a fan celebration of Korean pop culture and music. HallyuPopFest will feature EXO's Chen and EXO's Kai as headliners. Other performers in the lineup include ASTRO, EVERGLOW, P1Harmony, MAMAMOO's HwaSa, ONEUS, Sam Kim, SF9, Kep1er, Weeekly, CRAVITY, CIX and Paul Kim.

Top artists including Wanna One, Super Junior, Winner, NCT127, Taeyeon, Monsta X, NU’EST, BTOB, Hyolyn, APINK, Victon, (G)I-DLE will also perform at the festival.

The showcase performances will be covered by up-and-coming K-pop groups and indie artists for 1.5 hours, alongside evening concerts that will go on for 3 hours. The festival will feature seven artists every night. Tickets can be purchased from the official website of the festival. The flagship event was launched in Singapore in 2018.

