DJ Kay Slay net worth: Hip-Hop icon's fortune explored as he dies aged 55 following COVID-19 battle

DJ Kay Slay recently passed away on April 17 at the age of 55. He died four months after being hospitalized with Covid-19.

Hip-hop promoter Van Silk confirmed the news of the DJ’s death, saying that the world has lost a real dedicated person to hip-hop culture. While speaking to a news outlet, Silk said:

“Hip-hop lost a real gem. My dear brother is gone. I’ve known him since he was 16 years old. He was my little brother. I introduced him to many and we did a lot of things together. We last talked December because we were finishing up the 200 Rolling Deep project. He was gonna do his video part with MC Sha-Rock.”

Shea Butter Mami. @SheaButterMami my heart goes out to his family and loved ones. Damn, we lost a hip hop legend today. RIP DJ KAY SLAYmy heart goes out to his family and loved ones. Damn, we lost a hip hop legend today. RIP DJ KAY SLAY 💔💔💔 my heart goes out to his family and loved ones.

Paula Bella 🇭🇹🇨🇺 @ThickBellaFe This will now be my favorite intro of all times! Rip dj Kay slay! This will now be my favorite intro of all times! Rip dj Kay slay! https://t.co/KF3gGEs4fg

Also known as Keith Grayson, his biological brother explained in December 2021 how Grayson had come close to death. He said at the time:

“He’s definitely not going to die. That right there…I’m not going to lie, I was jumping around. I was definitely happy. Kay Slay is a private dude and he didn’t tell anybody in the hospital who he was, and we was kinda getting average treatment.”

DJ Kay Slay’s net worth explored

DJ Kay Slay was considered Hip Hop’s One-Man Ministry of Insults by The New York Times in 2003. He released four studio albums that included The Streetsweeper, Vol. 1, The Streetsweeper Vol. 2, The Champions: North Meets South, and More Than Just a DJ.

DJ Kay Slay accumulated a lot of wealth from his career in the music industry (Image via Bennett Raglin/Getty Images)

According to CelebrityNetWorth, Keith’s net worth was estimated to be around $6 million. Although details about his assets are not available, he earned a lot from his career in the music industry.

Grayson’s first album, The Streetsweeper, Vol. 1, was released on May 20, 2003. He then released a single for a song titled Too Much For Me, which peaked at number 53 on the US Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.

His second album was The Streetsweeper, Vol. 2, which was released on March 30, 2004. He released another single, Who Gives A… Where You From, and it peaked at number 89 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs.

Keith released his next album, More Than Just a DJ, in 2010, followed by another, titled Rhyme or Die, in 2015. The latter’s first two singles, 60 Second Assassins and The Kings of the Streets, were released in 2011. His next single was About That Life, which peaked at number 54 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop songs chart.

Grayson then released Free Again in 2014, followed by Rolling 110 Deep in 2010. The latter featured 110 hip-hop artists with contributing verses from Kool G Rap, Omar Epps, Coke La Rock, and others.

