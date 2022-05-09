IST Entertainment unveils line-up of newest boy group, ABØ

South Korean agency IST Entertainment has unveiled its newest boy group, the ABØ.

The upcoming K-pop group comprises the winners of the idol survival show The Origin – A, B, Or What?, produced by Kakao Entertainment and Sony Music Solutions. Having started on March 19, the series recently concluded in a nail-biting finale, which resulted in the members of the newly minted boy group being chosen.

IST Entertainment's ABØ consists of seven members

In the final episode of The Origin – A, B, Or What?, which aired on May 7, the seven finalists were invited to join IST Entertainment's newest boy group. Apart from the line-up, the final episode also revealed the group's cryptic name and its meaning.

The show followed the format of a balanced game. Trainees were divided into teams A and B. Both sides had different charms as their USP, and viewers had to choose one that "suits their taste" based on the members' skills.

Apart from viewers, a panel of celebrity judges cum mentors called' Balancers' also played a part in the participants qualifying or getting eliminated.

The seven talented singers to join the boy group ABØ include the now-former trainees Jeong Seunghwan, Oh Junseok, Seok Rakwon, Ryu Junmin, Bae Hyunjun, Yang Donghwa, and Kim Yeonkyu.

The final episode started with ten participants, out of which seven made it to the destination, aka a debut.

The intense finale used a combination of audience votes and votes by the show's celebrity "Balancers" or judges to pick out the winners. Among the judges were GOT7's Jay B, former 2NE1 member Minzy, Infinite's Sungkyu, and dance choreographers Kwak Yoon-young and Hwang Gyu-hong.

The final episode also saw VICTON's Sejun and Subin and Apink's Bomi and Hayoung weigh in. K-rap icon Jay Park was invited as a judge for the finale.

According to The Origin – A, B, Or What?'s hosts, the name ABØ stands for 'At the Beginning of Originality.' It references the rookie group's "aspiration to tell a new and original story."

The rookie boy group ABØ is IST Entertainment's first group following the agency's merger and consequent renaming in 2021. IST Entertainment is the product of a high-profile merger between Kakao Entertainment subsidiary Play M Entertainment and THE BOYZ's label Cre.Ker Entertainment.

Play M was home to an impressive roster of artists, including Apink, VICTON, Weeekly, and Huh Gak, now under IST Entertainment.

sae◡̈ @deobijellykim ARTISTS UNDER IST ENTERTAINMENT:



• APINK (2011)

• VICTON (2016)

• THE BOYZ (2017)

• BANDAGE (2020)

• WEEEKLY (2020)

Incidentally, the premiere of The Origin – A, B, Or What? was postponed after some participants contracted COVID-19.

Edited by Ravi Iyer