Survival show ‘The Origin’ postpones premiere date after trainees test COVID positive

IST Entertainment's audition survival show, The Origin - A, B, or What? has postponed its premiere date by three weeks. On February 22, the agency announced that some participant trainees out of the 13 had contracted the COVID virus.

The agency decided to push back the premiere dates to keep them and the rest of the cast and crew safe. The survival show will now premiere on March 19.

IST Entertainment' 'The Origin - A, B or What?' to now premiere in March

The anticipated debut survival show, The Origin - A, B, or What? by Kakao Entertainment and Sony Music Solutions, has postponed its premiere. The show grabbed eyes when it revealed its unique concept and mentors JAY B, INFINITE’s Sunggyu, Just Jerk’s Kwak Yoon-young, and Hwang Gyu-hong and Minzy.

MBN and Kakao TV announced in a statement that the premiere date was postponed. Without mentioning the number, it stated that “some of the trainees” were diagnosed with COVID 19 as they experienced poor conditions last week.

The statement also mentioned the impossibilities of changing the broadcasting schedule if the show was to premiere on its original date. All three companies - MBN, Kakao TV, and IST Entertainment together arrived at the decision to delay the premiere.

“In order to adjust part of the filming schedule and secure a safe production environment, MBN, Kakao TV, and IST Entertainment decided that it was inevitable to change the broadcast schedule and postpone the premiere, which was originally scheduled for February 26, to March 19. We ask for the generous understanding of the fans who waited with affection.”

The company ended its statement by thanking the medical staff for their services and assuring fans that they would keep the production team and the trainees’ health a priority.

What is the concept of ‘The Origin - A, B, or What?’

Kakao TV’s upcoming survival show titled The Origin - A, B, or What? is as unique as its name. The show has the format of a balance game. Trainees are divided into teams A and B. Both teams have different charms, and viewers have to choose one that “suits their taste” based on the members’ skills.

Famous idols and choreographers joined as ‘Balancers,’ mentors who will help the trainees reach their maximum potential. They will have the decision to choose the ‘Ace’ and ‘Death’ teams. Trainees with ‘Ace’ will get special benefits while the ‘Death’ trainees will be eliminated. The show will also have on-set live voting.

The Origin - A, B, or What? will premiere on March 19 at 5 PM KST on MBN, Kakao TV, and 1TheK every Saturday.

