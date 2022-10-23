Fans confused as ONEUS World Tour 2023 US dates poster deleted after being released

Fans may finally have the dates for the US leg of the ONEUS World Tour 2023, but it may or may not go as scheduled. The boy group will commence their first world tour, titled REACH FOR US, in Seoul on October 29, and then head to Japan. American fans will be able to usher in the new year by seeing the group perform their hit songs live.

ONEUS Seoul concert dates poster (Image via Twitter/@KpopperFanmulti)

On October 22, ONEUS released dates for the South and North American leg of their tour, along with the venues. The Same Scent group will start their US tour with a performance in New York on January 12, 2023, and end it on February 15, 2023, in São Paulo. However, a few hours later, the poster was deleted from the group's official fan cafe page.

The announcement poster reveals only five members, Seoho, Leedo, Keonhee, Hwanwoong, and Xion. This can be interpreted as an indirect message that Ravn, who was recently embroiled in cheating and manipulating controversy, will not be performing with the group.

However, since the poster was deleted, fans have wondered if it was posted earlier than it was supposed to be, and whether the group's label, RBW, will be making changes to the dates once Ravn's situation is sorted.

Fans react to the now-deleted ONEUS World Tour 2023 US leg poster ft. Ravn's controversy

Although the ONEUS World Tour 2023 poster only showed five members, fans are still hoping that they get to see all six members perform on stage. They also believe that the agency deleted the poster because they either might be changing the dates or waiting for Ravn's situation to have a proper solution.

🌹🌻 해바라기🌻🌹 @NordicWingz @ElkaJordanova @official_ONEUS They might be changing dates around. I’ll wait and see. Because the other tour posters for the next dates are still 5. I’ll hope for the best though. @ElkaJordanova @official_ONEUS They might be changing dates around. I’ll wait and see. Because the other tour posters for the next dates are still 5. I’ll hope for the best though.

On October 14, allegations against Ravn for cheating and manipulating spread online after an anonymous netizen, claiming to be his ex-girlfriend, made posts on Twitter. The fandom was in shock as the six-member group finally seemed to be getting closer to mainstream success.

A day later, on October 15, the agency announced Ravn’s suspension of activities until their investigations led to an honest answer. The ONEUS fandom is still divided. One group believes the alleged ex-girlfriend, another group believes that the idol is innocent, while the third group is taking a neutral stance until official statements are released.

ONEUS World Tour 2023 is supposed to begin in January 2023 at New York's Apollo Theater

ONEUS World Tour 2023 will probably see only five members out of the six meet and perform in front of their global fans. The tour was first announced a month ago in September. While fans were ecstatic at the announcement of the first world tour, many looked forward to the date and city announcements to see if they would have the chance to see the group live.

RBW revealed the dates for the US leg of the ONEUS World Tour 2023 in a now-deleted post.

January 12, 2023 - New York, Apollo Theater

January 14, 2023 - Washington, DC. The Theater at MGM National Harbor

January 16, 2023 - Atlanta, CA, Coca-Cola Roxy

January 18, 2023 - Orlando, FL, House of Blues

January 21, 2023 - madison, WI, The Orpheum Theater

January 24, 2023 - St. Louis, MO, The Factory at the District of St. Louis

January 27, 2023 - Dallas, TX, Will Rogers Auditorium

January 29, 2023 - Houston, TX, 713 Music Hall

February 2, 2023 - Phoenix, AZ, Marquee Theatre

February 4, 2023 - Los Angeles, CA, Pasadena Civic Auditorium

February 7, 2023 - Puerto Rico, Coca-Cola Music Hall

February 10, 2023 - Mexico City, Pepsi Center WTC

February 12, 2023 - Santiago De Chile, Teatro Coliseo

February 15, 2023 - Sao Paulo, Audio Club

It remains to be seen when RBW announces the dates for the ONEUS World Tour 2023, and if Ravn will make an appearance.

