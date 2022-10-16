5 K-pop idols caught drunk driving: Hyesung, Youngmin, and more

K-pop idols are considered to be paragons of character, and virtue who are not allowed to commit any wrongdoing. This is why they are referred to as idols. However, this idealized image is also the reason for intense scrutiny of even the smallest actions that appear to contradict their image of perfection.

But, at times, they have been known to get into various scandals, such as BIGBANG’s Seungri’s Burning Sun scandal, Kim Garam’s school bullying scandal, and many more. However, one of the most common controversies that many K-pop idols face is driving under the influence.

Let’s take a look at some K-pop idols who did not adhere to the laws of not drinking and driving.

5 K-pop idols and their drunk driving scandals

1) Hyesung

Hyesung from Shinhwa was recently involved in a drunk driving controversy where he was caught by police sleeping in an allegedly stolen vehicle. The K-pop idol was arrested on October 11, 2022, after he refused to take a breathalyzer test.

Except for the charge that he stole a car, his company came forward and agreed to all of the charges brought against him. It was revealed that he was given the keys to the car by the valet and the K-pop idol was not sober enough to recognize that it was a different car.

2) Heochan

Heochan was a former member of the group VICTON who was arrested by the police for drunk driving on September 20, 2022. His blood alcohol level was high enough to get his license revoked by the police.

He initially apologized and his company halted all activities, however, it was announced on October 12 that VICTON was to continue on as a five-member group and that Heochan would be leaving the group to not cause any further damage to their reputation.

3) Youngmin

AB6IX member Youngmin was caught drunk driving on the way back to his dorm on May 31, 2020, by the police who then went on to suspend his driving license. In light of this incident, Youngmin suspended all activities and reflected on his actions.

Later on, however, it was announced that the idol wished to leave the group so as to not let his actions overshadow the future of AB6IX.

4) Cha Joo-hyuk

Cha Joo-hyuk (Image via Core Contents Media)

Cha Joo-hyuk was a member of the K-pop group Co-Ed School until he was forced to leave due to a s*x crime scandal. The idol has had an fabled past and his drunk driving incident just adds to this infamy.

On October 30, 2016, the K-pop idol was arrested for drunk driving. He hit three pedestrians while drunk, endangering their lives. His blood alcohol level was 0.112 percent, which was significantly higher than the tolerable limit of less than 0.05 percent. The idol has also been involved in drug smuggling and dealing in the past.

5) Kangin

Former Super Junior member Kangin was embroiled in a drunk driving accident on May 24, 2016, when his car hit a street light pole in front of a convenience store. Kangin immediately fled the scene, however, and was apprehended by the police.

His blood alcohol level at the time of the accident was 0.05 percent, which was high enough to get his license suspended. The idol was also charged with a drunk driving hit-and-run case in 2009 along with an assault case a month prior to his DUI.

Drunk driving can endanger both the lives of K-pop idols and the lives of people on the street and should therefore be avoided at all costs, especially by those in positions of power who can influence people who look up to them to follow in their wrongdoings.

