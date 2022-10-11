Shinhwa member Shin Hye-sung's agency releases official statement confirming the singer's drunk driving incident

On Tuesday, October 11, 2022, Shinhwa member Shin Hye-sung was arrested for driving under influence in an allegedly stolen car and for refusing to take a breathalyzer test at Tancheon 2-gyo bridge in the Songpa district of Seoul.

Shinhwa member Shin Hye-sung's agency, Liveworks Company, released an official statement regarding the ongoing controversy.

They confirmed that the facts reported by various media outlets were indeed true and that there is no excuse for Shinhwa member Shin Hye-sung’s behavior and that he was deeply sorry for what had happened.

Liveworks Company revealed the exact chronology of the events and shared that they will be revealing more details once they conduct an investigation of their own.

Shinhwa member Shin Hye-sung was arrested for driving under influence in an allegedly stolen car

On October 11, various Korean media outlets reported that Shinhwa member Shin Hye-sung was found sleeping in a car that was allegedly stolen. Not only that, he refused to take a breathalyzer test at Tancheon 2-gyo bridge in the Songpa district of Seoul.

The Seoul Songpa Police Station received a tip that a vehicle was parked in the middle of the road and the man, who was later identified as Shinhwa member Shin Hye-sung, was sleeping inside. The singer was later arrested at 1:40 am KST after he refused to co-operate for a breathalyzer test.

When the police found the original owner of the car, he refuted any allegiance with Shinhwa member Shin Hye-sung.

In their official statement, Liveworks Company confirmed that the news reports surrounding Shinhwa's Shin Hye-sung were in fact true and presented their own version of the details.

According to the official statement, on October 10, Shinhwa's Shin Hye-sung had a meeting at a restaurant in Gangnam district with some acquaintances at around 11 pm. Soon after, he left for home after consuming alcohol and in his inebriated state took random car keys from the valet attendant.

On his way home, he stopped the car in the middle of the road and fell asleep there itself. When woken up by the police, he refused the breathalyzer test and was thus arrested.

The agency stated that there is no excuse for Shinhwa's Shin Hye-sung’s behavior and they are deeply apologetic.

More about Shinhwa member Shin Hye-sung

Known by his real name, Jung Pil-kyo, Shinhwa's Shin Hye-sung is a singer-songwriter and the lead vocalist of the legendary K-pop group Shinhwa.

He adopted the stage name Shin Hye-sung for work and is also known by his American name Steve Jung. On March 24, 1998, he made his official debut with Shinhwa with a single called The Solver. Shin Hye-sung has released thirteen Korean albums and one Japanese studio album as a member of the group.

Shinhwa's Shin Hye-sung has released multiple albums in both Korean and Japanese since his debut as a solo artist in 2005, in addition to a thriving career with the group.

Shinhwa's Shin Hye-sung has not personally apologized on the drunk driving issue as of yet. It is also important to note that this isn’t the first time he has been arrested for driving under the influence. He was previously arrested for driving under the influence in 2007.

