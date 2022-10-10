5 best moments from The Fact Music Awards (TMA) 2022

After almost two years of streaming award shows from their homes, The Fact Music Awards (TMA) 2022 gave K-pop fans an opportunity to physically attend the ceremony. Viewers watching the event live did not disappoint, screaming fanchants, showing off their lightsticks, and relishing the opportunity to step out of the house.

The show had some awkward moments, with extra-high heels making an appearance on the red carpet and artists being ushered off the stage. Despite some missteps, however, the TMAs saw some heartwarming interactions, hilarious on-stage moments, and incredible performances for audiences in the arena as well as those streaming at home.

From BTS being Jin's bodyguards to several fourth generation groups almost taking the display trophy home, here are five terrific moments from the TMA that took place on October 8, 2022.

5 unforgettable moments from The Fact Music Awards (or TMA) 2022

1) Taehyun, Jisung, and Sangyeon taking the display trophy to stage

jaemins lover @qbeoms txt taehyun, nct dream jisung, & tbz sangyeon taking the tma 2022 display trophy (which they weren’t supposed to do) txt taehyun, nct dream jisung, & tbz sangyeon taking the tma 2022 display trophy (which they weren’t supposed to do) https://t.co/S12h3HNljQ

Fourth-generation idol groups, with their amazing performances, multiple wins, and utmost enthusiasm, dominated at the TMAs 2022, while also creating some hilarious moments for fans to giggle over. One such instance was when TOMORROW X TOGETHER's Taehyun, NCT Dream's Jisung, and THE BOYZ's Sangyeon all picked up a trophy on their way to the stage.

The actual trophy was to be given on stage, but the three idols did not realize this and took the prop trophy instead. They were all teased by their group members for their snafu, with TXT being very confused about the appearance of the second trophy.

2) BTS carrying Jin onto stage for his individual award

Congratulations Kim Seokjin memenangkan kategori "FANNSTAR CHOICE INDIVIDUAL" at 2022 The Fact Music Awards.

One thing about BTS is that they always hype up their members - even at the risk of embarrassing the concerned member at times. The septet ended up winning six awards at the The Fact Music Awards, with an additional individual award for Jin.

The group decided to use the opportunity to accompany their hyung on stage. Jimin and j-hope carried Jin, RM and Jung Kook pretended to be bodyguards, while SUGA played the part of an astonished fan. V shone a flickering light on Jin's eyes after which the World Wide Handsome singer shooed them off stage so he could accept his award in peace.

BTS' ARMY did not disappoint either, as the fans chanted "Kim Seok-jin" to cheer on the 29-year-old singer when he gave his acceptance speech.

3) PSY receiving awards for his first album in five years













#Thatthat #PSY #싸이 #2022TMA [Eng Sub] PSY Acceptance Speech for Hot Stage of the Year at 2022 TMA.

After taking stepping down from creating music in order to build his own label, P Nation, Park Jai-sang, better known as PSY, released an album this year. His collaborators on the songs include industry bigwigs like BTS' SUGA, Jessi, and Hwasa.

The Gangnam Style singer won the Hot Stage of the Year award at the TMAs for That That, apart from winning an Artist of the Year (Bonsang) award. He mentioned SUGA in his acceptance speech, thanking him for helping him compose and produce the song.

4) TXT's Soobin surprising fans with his newly dyed blond hair

The leader of TOMORROW X TOGETHER had previously hinted at getting a new hair color done during a V LIVE broadcast, wanting to prepare his fans for his new look. However, when Soobin stepped out with blond hair at the TMAs, people were surprised at how effortlessly he was able to pull off the color.

From the MCs giggling at his charms during the red carpet event to viewers being astounded at the performance of the group's hit track Good Boy Gone Bad, the 21-year-old singer definitely became the talk of the night.

5) Idol interactions after the show



Award shows are known for encouraging interactions between K-pop idols that are sweet, wholesome, and sometimes even funny. At the TMAs too, many such encounters took place which pleased fans greatly.

From BTS and TXT warmly greeting each other to the idols jumping over each other during the group photograph, it is clear that the end of the show was a pleasant time for the artists.



Amid all these noteworthy moments, there were complaints from fans about the lack of artist zones in the audience, which prevented showcasing reactions to performances by idols.

The Fact Music Awards (TMA) 2022 have flagged off yearly award shows where K-pop artists gather, perform, and win awards for their achievements throughout the year. With many groups having debuted this year, fans eagerly await to find out who will be the winner of the coveted Rookie of the Year (ROTY) trophies this year.

